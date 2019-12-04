Police sirens for RN

MADISON — Highway Patrol has identified a bicyclist killed on Gold Hill Road Tuesday evening following a vehicle collision.

Larry Bernard Fultz, 51, of Eden, was riding south on Sharp Road, near the intersection of Gold Hill Road, when he failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a westbound vehicle on Gold Hill Road, driven by 24-year-old Sarah Tosto of Mayodan.

Following the accident, Fultz was transported to Annie Penn Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No injuries were reported for Tosto.

Charges have not been filed following the accident.

