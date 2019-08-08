WSSU receives three-year grant
for program helping seniors
Winston-Salem State University’s School of Health Sciences has received a three-year, $147,000 federal grant that will create an educational and training program to reduce the risk of falling and safeguard the independence of older adults, WSSU said in a news release.
“Falls can significantly impact the health of older residents, with millions of older adults treated in emergency departments each year for falls injuries,” said Dr. Sara Migliarese, associate professor in the Department of Physical Therapy at WSSU and program director for the grant. “Research has shown that falls and fall risks can be reduced through evidence-based community programs.”
The School of Health aims to reach 400 older adults and adults with disabilities and partner with community agencies in seven Piedmont counties to launch the evidence-based program. The grant is through the Administration for Community Living U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The program will be introduced at fall screening events at four YMCA of Northwest North Carolina locations.
WSSU wins awards
for fine arts program
Winston-Salem State University has won multiple HBCU Awards, presented by HBCU Digest. WSSU received awards for Best Social Work Program and for Best Fine Arts Program for the Diggs Gallery.
The awards were recently presented at a ceremony at the Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture in Baltimore.
“We are thrilled to be recognized this year among the best HBCUs by HBCU Digest,” WSSU Chancellor Elwood L. Robinson said. “This is testament to the exceptional faculty and staff who give their best each and every day to make sure that our students succeed and another sign of WSSU’s growing national reputation.”
WFU reflects expanded Pro Humanitate commitment
Wake Forest University has recently reconfigured its Office of Civic & Community Engagement, which combines the spirit of Pro Humanitate with a new name, website and physical footprint that reflect its mission to engage community partners, faculty, staff and students to affect meaningful social change, WFU said in a statement.
“The Office of Civic & Community Engagement builds on the work of generations of Wake Forest University students, faculty and staff by maintaining our philanthropic and service traditions, supporting new and existing community partnerships and refining our commitment to civic learning and social justice education,” said Marianne Magjuka, its executive director and assistant dean of students.
As one of Forsyth County’s largest employers, Wake Forest affects the local community in significant and enduring ways, and the OCCE aims to make that easier and more meaningful by continuing to work with local and regional organizations to leverage resources, build capacity and incubate community initiatives, WFU said.
Forsyth Tech to hold scholarship information program
Forsyth Technical Community College will stage its scholarship information program at 11 a.m. Wednesday at its West Campus a 1300 Bolton St. in Winston-Salem, the college said in a news release.
Participants can find out about scholarships, grants and financial aid for degree programs, diplomas and certificates at Forsyth Tech, the college said.
Among the agencies will attend the event will be Experiment in Self-Reliance, Goodwill Industries and the N.C. Division of Vocational Rehabilitation
Forsyth Tech dean of humanities honored by magazine
Anu Williams, the dean of humanities and social sciences at Forsyth Technical Community College, has been selected as the World View Educator Spotlight for August 2019, the college said in a statement.
The World View Educator Spotlight honors one exceptional educator a month, showcasing their commitment to students and education.
At Forsyth Tech, Williams was previously a faculty instructor for communications courses. She eventually moved into an administrative position. She has attended numerous World View programs herself and she now encourages her faculty members to globalize curriculum as part of the statewide North Carolina Global Distinction initiative, the college said.
This initiative mobilizes the international resources of UNC Chapel Hill to help N.C. community colleges create global campuses. It is tied to individual colleges’ Global Scholars of Distinction programs, which are designed to help prepare students for a global world. Students complete globally intensive courses, participate in international activities, gain global experience through study broad or a domestic immersion and give a capstone presentation.