WSSU, WFU celebrate Black History Month
Winston-Salem State University and Wake Forest University are staging several events this week as part of its celebration of Black History Month.
The event, “Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities,” will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Reaves Student Activities Center, Room 100, on campus, WSSU said in a statement.
This documentary is the story of black colleges and universities by filmmaker Stanley Nelson and Marco Williams. This movie follows the rise, influence and evolution of Historically Black Colleges and Universities — a history that began before the end of slavery. After the movie, there will be a discussion about the film.
The documentary “I’m Not my Brother’s Keeper: Leadership and Civil Rights in Winston-Salem,” produced by Wake Forest professors Mary Dalton and Susan Faust, will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Wake Forest University’s Pugh Auditorium.
The event is open to the public.
WSSU will hold four events Thursday to celebrate Black History Month.
Painting will be held at 5 p.m. at the Thompson Center. International food tasting will be held at 6:45 p.m. in the Reaves Student Activities Center.
The annual Heart and Soul Open Mic will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Reaves Center on WSSU’s campus. The Open Mic event is open only to the WSSU campus community and participating schools.
The event will feature Word of Mouth, a community poetry team, and students from WSSU, Wake Forest University and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
The film, “Let the Fire Burn,” will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in the O’Kelly Library, Room 127, at WSSU.
“Let the Fire Burn” is a 2013 documentary film about the events leading up to and surrounding a 1985 stand-off between the black liberation group MOVE and the Philadelphia Police Department.
After the film, the audience will have an opportunity to discuss the film.
WSSU, WFU mark sit-in anniversary
WSSU and WFU will mark the 60th anniversary of Winston-Salem sit-ins with a community event.
On Feb. 23, 1960, a group of students from Winston-Salem State University were joined by students from Wake Forest University to protest segregated lunch counters in Winston-Salem.
The historic sit-ins led to a desegregation agreement among local merchants in the city later that spring.
A community commemoration vigil will be held Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. in downtown Winston-Salem to mark the 60th anniversary of the sit-in. The event is free and open to the public.
The vigil will begin in front of the Millennium Center and move to the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets, where a historical marker designates the site as the location of the “First sit-in victory in North Carolina.”
Winston-Salem State University Chancellor Elwood L. Robinson and Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch will open the event and lead a Vigil of Remembrance. Wake Forest School of Divinity Dean Jonathan Alton will give a keynote address. The WSSU Singing Rams, led by D’walla Simmons-Burke, will perform.
Twenty-one stools will be set up to recognize the students who took part in the sit-in more than half a century ago. The university presidents will read the names.
A group of students from WSSU and WFU will travel together to the International Civil Rights Museum in Greensboro.
WSSU to exhibit museum
The 2020 Living Museum: “A Walk-Through History: Women’s Fight to Vote,” will be exhibited at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 in the Thompson Center.
“A Walk-Through History: Women’s Fight to Vote” is a living museum event where students interact with historical figures, particularly North Carolina women.
The goal of this event is to enlighten the campus community about the journey women have taken to gain the right to vote. WSSU recently regained polling place status after a 10-year battle.
The university hopes that this event will encourage students to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming election, WSSU said.
Forsyth Tech to hold Black History Month program
Forsyth Technical Community College will hold its annual Black History Month Program at 11 a.m. Monday at its Woodruff Center at 4905 Lansing Drive in Winston-Salem. Speakers include Millicent Woodruff and Kenneth Woodruff Jr.
A special mural dedicated to the life of Mazie S. Woodruff, designed by artist Leo Rucker will be unveiled.
