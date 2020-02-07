Spriggs picked by Aspen Institute
Janet N. Spriggs, president of Forsyth Technical Community College, has been selected by the Aspen Institute to join the 2020-21 inaugural class of the Aspen New Presidents Fellowship, a new initiative designed to support community college presidents in the early years of their tenure to accelerate transformational change on behalf of students, the college said in a statement.
“We are extremely proud that Dr. Spriggs is one of the first presidents chosen for the Aspen Institute’s New Presidents Fellowship,” said Ann Bennett-Phillips, chair of the Forsyth Tech Board of Trustees. “She is a student-centered leader who is committed to advancing student success, intentionally focusing on excellence in teaching and learning, using data to close equity gaps and developing partnerships to advance Forsyth Tech’s work as a leader in workforce and economic development within our communities.”
Spriggs said she was honored to be selected for the fellowship.
“This is an incredible opportunity to learn from Aspen Institute faculty and top community college leaders, while collaborating with forward thinking peers engaged in transformational change efforts across the country,” Spriggs said. “I am also eager to share the work we are doing at Forsyth Tech to achieve our vision of being a catalyst for equitable economic mobility, empowering lives and transforming communities.”
The fellows, who have been college presidents for five years or less, were selected for their commitment to student success and equity, willingness to take risks to improve outcomes, understanding of the importance of community partnerships, and ability to lead change. They will engage in a seven-month fellowship beginning in June 2020.
UNCSA program gets magazine ranking
The costume design program at the UNC School of the Arts is among the top 10 of its kind in the world, according to The Hollywood Reporter’s list published last month, UNCSA said in a news release. The program in UNCSA’s School of Design & Production has been in the top 10 since the list began in 2018.
To develop the list, the magazine staff consulted with costume designers and professors to choose 10 top schools based on curriculum, reputation, alumni success and networking opportunities.
“Once again our stellar costume design program at UNCSA has received the recognition it deserves,” Interim Chancellor Brian Cole said. “The expertise of our faculty, the intensity of our curriculum, and the success of our alumni position us at the top of the pack for training generations of creative storytellers.”
The UNCSA costume design program “trains in a broad range of theoretical coursework from all genres, from contemporary plays, musicals, Shakespeare and the classics to opera, circus, dance, film and television,” the magazine said. “Students can participate in 26 theatrical productions and 10 student films in an 80,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art production space,” it added.
UNCSA mourns Suderburg
The UNC School of the Arts is mourning Elizabeth Suderburg, American soprano, performer, recording artist and wife of former Chancellor Robert Suderburg, the university said in a statement. Elizabeth Suderburg, 86, died on Jan. 17 in Los Angeles.
Robert Suderburg, who served as the school’s third chancellor, died in 2013 at the age of 77. A composer, conductor and pianist, Suderburg was chancellor from 1974-1983.
At the School of the Arts, Elizabeth Suderburg taught voice and performed often with her husband and professional associates including the Piedmont Chamber Orchestra.
She also performed a number of scholarship benefit concerts with other well-known artists, including Bela Siki and David Starobin. She was a featured performer in the Contemporary Performance Ensemble, founded by her husband in 1975; it became the “Kaleidoscope” series in 1976.
Elizabeth Suderburg also proposed that the school needed a volunteer organization, and her husband brought together several community members and chaired the first meeting of The Associates, which still supports UNCSA today.
