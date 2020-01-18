Robinson named as a top leader
Chancellor Elwood Robinson of Winston-Salem State University has been named one of the 10 most dominant leaders of 2020 by the HBCU Campaign Fund, the university said in a statement.
The publication compiled a list of presidents and chancellors of historically black or minority-serving institutions who have proven to be influential leaders and game-changers in the higher education sector.
HCF is a nonprofit publication whose mission is to raise money and bring positive awareness to historically and predominately black institutions.
UNCSA to hold women’s weekend
Working to support an increasingly female student body entering a male-dominated field, the School of Design and Production at the UNC School of the Arts will stage an unprecedented “Weekend of Women” event on Friday and Saturday.
The event will bring together nine successful professional women from across the design and production industries for a weekend of programs and workshops with students and the public, UNCSA said in a news release.
A panel discussion with the featured guests discussing issues facing women in these industries will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Freedman Theater in the Performance Place on the UNCSA campus.
It is open to the public.
All other events will be held in the School of Design and Production classrooms, studios and shops.
“We are planning this weekend to provide our students the opportunities to learn about and develop strategies to address the unique challenges facing women of varied identities through discussion, networking, creation and community,” said Michael J. Kelley, UNCSA’s dean of the School of Design and Production.
Salem College receives award
The Salem College athletic department has received a National Association of Division III Athletic Administrators Community Service One Time Project/Activity Award that recognized Salem for its commitment to Day of Service activities, the college said in a statement.
The award is intended to recognize the many contributions Division III student-athletes regularly make to their campuses and local communities, Salem College said. The association will make a $750 contribution to the college’s general scholarship fund.
The Day of Service, which took place on Jan. 18, 2019, included all first-year students, student-athletes and entire department of athletic staff from Salem College. Those individuals participated in the schools’ first community Day of Service by volunteering at local nonprofit organizations and schools.
“The opportunity for our students to serve in the greater Winston-Salem community is invaluable experience,” said Trish Hughes, Salem’s athletics director. “In the spirit and celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., this day is intended to empower individuals, strengthen communities and build bridges throughout the Triad and North Carolina.”
Herr to speak at Forsyth Tech
Daniel Herr, a professor of nanoscience at UNC Greensboro, will speak at 4 p.m. Thursday at Forsyth Technical Community College.
Herr, the chairman of UNCG’s nanoscience department, will discuss “Convergence in the Era of Intelligent and Cognitive Assistants” in the Strickland Center at 2100 Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem.
The event is free and open to the public.
Herr, a pioneer in collaborative nanotechnology research, also works at the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering at UNC Greensboro. He leads a team that explores nanoscience questions and addresses emerging, high impact and convergent national grand challenges and application opportunities.
