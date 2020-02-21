Interactive ‘Soundscape’ open through Tuesday
Students in the UNC School of the Arts School of Design & Production have created an interactive installation, “Soundscape,” that explores the information we exchange, the spaces where we exchange it, and the technology that assists that conversation, UNCSA said in a statement.
The installation is free and open to public viewing in the lobby space facing in the Stevens Center any time the box office is open through Tuesday.
The exhibit consists of several scenes using media and visuals from the decades spanning 1920-2020, including a “dining table scene,” “family room scene,” “social club scene,” “media hub” and “street scene,” inviting viewers to create their own narrative as they walk through the space, UNCSA said. Organizers compare the exhibit to an “escape room,” where visitors discover a story in nonlinear fashion.
“We are thrilled to present the first ever ‘Soundscape’ installation, conceived of and created entirely by students of UNCSA’s School of Design & Production,” said Jason Romney, director of the sound design program. “It is not often that D&P students’ work is spotlighted on its own. This installation showcases the creativity and ingenuity — as well as technical and engineering skill — that goes into all our students do. These kinds of interactive spaces are happening all throughout the entertainment world and offer a wealth of opportunities for employment for our graduating students.”
The installation, which students have been working on since September, comprises a variety of materials that are sourced from previous shows performed at UNCSA, donations from local stores and restaurants, as well as fully fabricated goods from the shops of Design & Production. More than 400 hanging points are used throughout the installation, with each line mapped out and prefabricated in the D&P shops on campus.
Co-creators of the installation are: Nick Albanese, sound designer; Erin Morales, scenic designer; Adia Matousek, properties director; and Jake Frizzelle, show lighting designer. The creative team includes students from sound design, stage properties, lighting, and scene design programs.
Forsyth Tech offers free tax help
In partnership with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program managed locally by the Experiment in Self-Reliance, Forsyth Technical Community College will offer free tax preparation for students and employees whose family income is $60,000 or less, the college said in a news release.
Starting Monday through April 9, with the exception of March 16-20 (Spring Break) taxes will be prepared in the Strickland Building, room 2379 on Forsyth Tech main campus, 2100 Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem. Taxes will be prepared by appointment only.
“To help ease the stress of tax preparation, we wanted to provide this opportunity to qualified students and employees,” said Sydney Richardson, Forsyth Tech’s dean of its College and Career Readiness. “Staff members have been specially trained to provide this assistance as a service of Forsyth Technical Community College.”
