WSSU students enlist in the Army
Twelve future soldiers took the oath of enlistment on Winston-Salem State University’s campus during a mass Future Soldier swearing-in ceremony administered last week from space by Army astronaut Col. Andrew Morgan, WSSU said in a statement.
The ceremony was originally set up for the Houston Recruiting Battalion; however, the Army decided to make it a national swearing-in, WSSU said. Recruiting battalions around the country assembled future soldiers to be sworn in via Livestream, including the Winston-Salem Recruiting Station.
1st Sgt. Michael Lewis, an Army and Army Reserve recruiter for the Winston-Salem area, said that WSSU was chosen as a hosting site because of their partnership with the university.
WSSU student Kolbi Nathaniel Shaw, a sophomore, and business administration major from Wilmington, was among the newly recruited soldiers.
“We are doing this through Livestream to recognize that the Army is diverse,” Lewis said. “We have astronauts in the Army. It’s more than just kicking in doors and shooting.”
WFU student to work on space travel
As the oldest of four siblings, Lainey Drake takes credit for leading the astronaut games they played as children — swinging into space on their tire swing and dashing around galactic obstacles in the universe, Wake Forest University said in a news release.
This summer, thanks to the Brooke Owens Fellowship, Drake will help pioneer commercial space travel as an engineering intern at Virgin Galactic. She is one of 40 women to earn the opportunity.
The Fellowship awards paid internships and executive mentorship for exceptional undergraduate women and gender-minority students in the aerospace industry, where only 15% of employees in the field are female.
Drake, a physics and theater double major from Suffolk, Va., is also a presidential scholar in theater performance. In addition to acting, she works as a master electrician on Wake Forest’s Tedford Stage, implementing the theater lighting designer’s vision through the rigging, programming and focusing of theatrical lights for productions.
This semester, Drake is both performing in “Ever in the Glades” and managing the stage lighting.
