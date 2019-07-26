Woodcock is named interim dean of UNCSA School of Music
Tony Woodcock, an international music educator and social entrepreneur, has been appointed interim dean of the School of Music at the UNC School of the Arts, UNCSA said in a statement. He will begin his duties Aug. 1.
Woodcock was president of the New England Conservatory of Music for eight years, where his Entrepreneurial Musicianship and Sistema Fellowship initiatives were met with international acclaim. He has been CEO of orchestras on two continents and was general manager of the National Concert Hall of Wales and the City of London Sinfonietta.
As founder and president of Scolopax Arts, a cutting-edge consulting firm for higher education and the performing arts, his clients have included UNCSA School of Music, Yale School of Music, Thornton School of Music (USC), The Curtis Institute of Music, The Association of European Conservatoires and The Royal Northern College of Music.
He is visiting professor at two European universities — Berklee College of Music’s Valencia campus and Reina Sofia School of Music in Madrid.
He was recently awarded an honorary fellowship from his alma mater, Cardiff University in Wales.
“I know the great work of the UNCSA School of Music well, having given two residencies there in recent years,” Woodcock said.
“I am thrilled to return to work with this great faculty as interim dean.”
Grillo to serve as filmmaking dean
at UNCSA
Henry Grillo has been appointed the interim dean of the School of Filmmaking at the UNC School of the Arts, UNCSA said in a news release. He is currently an associate dean, a post he has held since 2010.
Grillo has four decades of experience in teaching and higher education administration.
Before transitioning to the film school, he taught for 25 years in the UNCSA School of Design and Production, where as assistant dean and director of graduate programs.
Grillo has initiated new graduate programs, including a collaborative gaming program with N.C. State University; created the Interdisciplinary Film Production program for students who pursue degrees outside the school’s eight established concentrations; and provided infrastructure for a 42 percent increase in enrollment over a decade.
WFU campus kitchen receives award for summer program
The U.S. Department of Agriculture presented a silver Turnip the Beet Award for 2018 to The Campus Kitchen at Wake Forest University, WFU said in a statement. The award recognizes outstanding summer meal program sponsors nationwide who work hard to offer high-quality meals to children during the summer. Wake Forest was one of 66 recipients.
A USDA grant pays for the Campus Kitchen’s summer meal program, which extends free meals to children who receive free and reduced-price school lunch during the academic year.
WFU names assistant vice president, health and well-being
James D. Raper has been appointed assistant vice president, health and well-being for campus life.
In this new role, he will be responsible for oversight of, and collaboration between, related departments in order to address comprehensive well-being for members of the Wake Forest community.
Raper joined the University Counseling Center as a staff counselor in 2002. Since 2014, he has served as its director.
WFU announces promotions in Office of Diversity and Inclusion
The Wake Forest University Office of Diversity and Inclusion has promoted staff members Shannon Ashford and Jonathan McElderry, the university said in a statement.
Ashford was promoted to associate director of diversity education, and McElderry to executive director of the Intercultural Center, WFU said.
Ashford previously served as program manager for diversity education. McElderry joined Wake Forest in 2016 as director of the Intercultural Center and assistant dean of students.