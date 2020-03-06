Gingles joins WSSU as a media spokeswoman
Haley Gingles has joined Winston-Salem State University’s Office of Integrated Marketing Communications as the director of communications and media relations, WSSU said in a statement.
Gingles began her career in state government working for the N.C. Division of Tourism, Film, and Sports Development, WSSU said.
In 2005, Gingles moved to Winston-Salem and began a career in municipal government with the city of Winston-Salem. She worked in marketing for the Recreation and Parks department and produced WePLAY Magazine and hosted WePLAY TV.
Gingles also worked at the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce where she served as director of marketing and communications. During her tenure, she promoted Chamber services, while serving as a counselor for small businesses to assist them with branding their products and services.
After serving six years at the Chamber, Gingles took on another communication role in the health and law enforcement industries as communications and government affairs director for The FMRT Group. She also served as a lobbyist with the state of North Carolina advocating for tougher mental health guidelines for first responders.
Gingles is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
WFU honors to two trustees
The Medallion of Merit, Wake Forest’s highest honor, was recently awarded to two university trustees — Dr. Larry Hopkins and Lou Bissette — at the University’s Founders’ Day celebration, Wake Forest University said in a news release.
Hopkins graduated from Wake Forest in 1972 and Wake Forest School of Medicine in 1977. Following his residency, he practiced obstetrics and gynecology. In 1994, he became the co-director of Winston-Salem’s newly-created Women’s Health Center.
Bissette graduated from Wake Forest in 1965. He began his legal practice with the Asheville firm of McGuire, Wood & Bissette, where he continues today, concentrating in the areas of land use, zoning, economic development and corporate law.
WFU student earns fellowship
Wake Forest sophomore Lainey Drake is one of only 40 women to earn a Brooke Owens Fellowship, which awards a paid summer job at one of the most sought-after companies in aviation or space exploration, WFU said.
The fellowship supports exceptional undergraduate women and gender-minority students interested in careers in the aerospace industry — where only 15% of employees in the field are female. This summer, Drake will help pioneer commercial space travel as an engineering intern at Virgin Galactic. Drake, a physics and theatre double major, is from Suffolk, Va.
WFU professor earns honor for book
Book Authority has named “Father-Daughter Relationships: Contemporary Research and Issues” among the best new books on fatherhood for 2020. The author, Linda Nielsen, is a nationally renowned expert on father-daughter relationships and shared physical custody for children of divorce.
Nielsen is a professor of adolescent and educational psychology at Wake Forest University. For more than 25 years, Nielsen has taught the only known college class in the U.S. devoted exclusively to father-daughter relationships. Book Authority identifies and rates the best books in the world, based on public mentions, recommendations, ratings and sentiment.
WFU seniors honored for speeches
Three Wake Forest seniors were selected as winners of the University’s Senior Orations competition.
Celia Zhou, a Cary resident, won for her speech “Living and Loving the Question.” Dylan King of Walnut Cove won for his speech “Camaraderie in the Lounge,” and Grace Franzese, who lives in Greenlawn, N.Y., won for “Building Community.” Zhou recently presented her oration during Wake Forest’s Founders’ Day Convocation on Feb 20.
Hatchett to speak at PIU’s commencement
Judge Glenda Hatchett will be the keynote speaker at Piedmont International University’s commencement at 7 p.m. May 1 at Salem Baptist Church at 429 S. Broad St., the university said in a news release.
A graduate of Mt. Holyoke College and Emory University School of Law, Hatchett completed a federal clerkship in the U.S. District Court within the Northern District of Georgia. She then spent nearly 10 years at Delta Air Lines and a senior attorney and a public relations manager, where she was the airline’s highest-ranking woman of color worldwide.
Hatchett is a founder of a national law firm, The Hatchett Firm, P.C. of Atlanta, which specializes in catastrophic injuries, wrongful deaths, tractor trailer accidents, premises liability and catastrophic police misconduct cases.
Hatchett presides over the two-time Emmy nominated nationally syndicated show “Judge Hatchett,” now in its 19th season.
