Forsyth Tech grads can pursue degrees at Salem College
Salem College and Forsyth Technical Community College have agreed to a plan that will allow Forsyth Tech graduates to pursue bachelor’s degrees at Salem College.
Under the plan, Forsyth Tech students who received associate degrees in the arts, science and applied science with at least a 2.0 GPA will be eligible to enroll at Salem College, Forsyth Tech said in a news release.
“Forsyth Tech is excited to collaborate with Salem College in this agreement,” President Janet Spriggs of Forsyth Tech said. “Having this strategic alliance will offer tremendous benefits to our students and to the community in demonstrating how higher education works together to improve student completion and success.”
President Sandra Doran echoed Spriggs’ remarks.
“Salem College is honored to be a key member of the wonderful higher education eco-system that we have in Winston-Salem,” Doran said. “We offer a diverse and inclusive community at Salem College as we prepare graduates to make a bold impact locally, nationally and globally. We’re thrilled to welcome Forsyth Tech students to our campus.”
In most cases, up to 60 hours of transfer credit will be accepted, Forsyth Tech said. Salem College will maintain a part-time coordinator of transfer admission on Forsyth Tech’s campus one day each week.
Salem College initially will offer bachelor’s degrees in integrative studies to Forsyth Tech students who meet admission requirements, Forsyth Tech said.
Forsyth Tech has a similar agreements with N.C. A&T State University and UNC Greensboro.
UNCSA awards endowed professorships
The UNC School of the Arts has awarded two new endowed professorships in piano — the Clifton Matthews Distinguished Professorship to Dmitri Shteinberg and the Eric Larsen Distinguished Professorship to Dmitri Vorobiev — that will help to ensure that top faculty members continue to thrive in the School of Music, UNCSA said in a news release.
The professorships — both named for retired piano faculty members — were created through anonymous gifts of $500,000 each. Those gifts were matched by the UNC System Distinguished Professors Endowment Trust Fund, creating significant endowments capable of paying for the professorships in perpetuity.
The endowments honor the contributions of emeritus professors whose decades of service had a profound impact on the School of Music.
The professorships were endowed during the 2018-19 academic year and awarded for the first time this fall.
Shteinberg, who has taught at UNCSA since 2011, has been a soloist with the Jerusalem Symphony, Porto National Orchestra, and the Richmond, Baton Rouge, Charlottesville, Danville and Manassas Symphonies. His music appearances include Stern Auditorium at Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall, the Kennedy Center, and Kimmel Center in Philadelphia.
Vorobiev is an alumnus of UNCSA who has been a faculty member since 2017. He began studying the piano at the age of 5 and first came to international attention after winning the Casagrande International Piano Competition in 1994. He has appeared as a soloist with the Cape Town Symphony Orchestra, Pretoria Chamber Orchestra, Durban Symphony, Terni Philharmonic, Manhattan School of Music Symphony, Winston-Salem Symphony and Western Piedmont Symphony.
