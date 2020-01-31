WSSU’s program gets national attention
Winston-Salem State University’s elementary education program has been recognized as among the best in the nation — earning an “A” grade from the National Council on Teacher Quality, WSSU said in a statement.
The score evaluates the scientifically based methods for teaching reading taught to elementary teacher candidates, WSSU said. A team of literacy experts examined every course in early reading and assesses readings, assignments, practice opportunities, and tests. The experts looked for clear evidence of dedicated course time, as well as measures where aspiring teachers must demonstrate their knowledge of the five key components of the science of reading: phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension.
“We are pleased to receive recognition for the quality of our teacher preparation programs,” said Beth Day-Hairston, chair of the Department of Education.
WSSU’s program was part of a small group across the nation — only about 25 percent of programs nationwide — to qualify for an ‘A’ rating.
UNCSA offers free screening of films
The winter film screening at the UNC School of the Arts highlights some of the best projects created by students across all years and disciplines in the School of Filmmaking, UNCSA said in a statement.
It also showcases special programs in the school — experimental films shot on 35 mm film and a collaboration with a film school in Berlin. The free Best of 2018-19 Screening will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday in Main Theatre of the ACE Exhibition Complex on the UNCSA campus at 1533 S. Main St.
“In the School of Filmmaking, we encourage our students to experience the full range of opportunities made possible by their conservatory education,” said Interim Dean Henry Grillo. “The experimental films and the Berlin exchange film are two examples of how we are empowering our students, and we’re excited to share them with our community of film lovers and supporters, alongside some of our best animated and narrative films from the previous year.”
“Interstate 8,” the third film produced in collaboration with Film University Babelsburg Konrad Wolf, was shot locally and completed in April 2019. In a multiyear exchange program, students from Berlin first came to Winston-Salem in February 2017, and UNCSA students traveled to Germany in May 2017. The collaboration was the subject of “Berlin and Back,” a documentary by UNCSA student filmmakers that aired on UNC-TV in January 2018.
Two class project films, “How to Never Stop Being Sad,” and “Heaven’s Hue,” were produced on 35 mm film rather than digital equipment, which is used for longer thesis films.
Two WSSU students attend conference
Two Winston-Salem State University students had the experience of a lifetime last month when they were selected to participate in the Adobe World Sales Conference 2020 in Las Vegas. Antoinique White, a mass communications major, and Igee Yorker, a psychology major, were among a group of students from four universities who participated in the experience.
The students, along with their WSSU staff mentors Chelii Broussard, assistant director of student activities, and James Russell, media production lab manager, flexed their Adobe skills by producing recap videos, infographics, and other multimedia content in real-time throughout the event. Participation also allowed Yorker and White to network with some of the more than 10,000 conference attendees, including top executives. The students were exposed to high-caliber, professional video production, digital strategy, graphic design and illustration, and more throughout the experience.
UNCSA receives $2 million donation
The UNC School of the Arts has received a pledge of a $2 million from an anonymous graduate of the School of Music, which will pay for its merit-based scholarships, UNCSA said in a news release. It is the largest documented gift from a graduate in UNCSA history.
The gift was announced recently at the New York City launch event for Powering Creativity: The Campaign for UNCSA, a fundraising effort that seeks to raise $65 million in support for scholarships, faculty support, facilities improvements, innovation and community engagement by June 2021. With this gift, the campaign has raised $62.2 million.
“We are thrilled and humbled by this extraordinary demonstration of support for our students,” UNCSA Interim Chancellor Brian Cole said. “The gift is especially meaningful because it came from an alum who understands the demands of a UNCSA education. All of us at UNCSA express our deep appreciation to this donor for what will be an incredibly impactful gift.”
Planned gifts — including will bequests and other estate gifts — are another growing source of support for UNCSA. They allow donors to create lasting philanthropic legacies while also maintaining control of their assets during their lives and providing tax advantages for themselves and their heirs.
WSSU wins awards
Winston-Salem State University won four awards from the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education in this year’s regional competition recognizing the best communications and engagement from educational institutions.
The recognition includes a Gold award for Best Practices in Communications and Marketing, a Gold award for Online Innovation, a Silver award for Best Fundraising Video, and a Bronze award for Media Relations Program.
The annual Awards of Excellence recognize and showcase best practices in advancement and communications at educational institutions, including work in marketing, communications, alumni relations, fundraising, public relations, and special events. WSSU competes in CASE’s District III, which covers North Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
UNCSA honors faculty members
The UNC School of the Arts has announced recipients of its Excellence in Teaching Awards for 2019-20. They are Tadeu Coelho, School of Music; Janna Levin, Division of Liberal Arts; Krisha Marcano, School of Drama; Joanne Moore, School of Filmmaking; Wade Wilson, School of Design and Production; and Abigail Yager, School of Dance.
“UNCSA educators are passionate about translating their expertise and talents into creating the conditions that best encourage the full growth of young artists in their chosen discipline,” said Interim Provost Karin Peterson. “These faculty elevate teaching to an art form. We are profoundly grateful for the ways in which they bring artistry, dedication and deep care to their work in our studios and classrooms every day. We celebrate their achievements and the successes of their students.”
In 1994 the UNC board of governors established a series of awards that reinforced teaching as the primary responsibility and focus of its 17 constituent institutions. At UNCSA, full-time faculty members are nominated by students, former students and colleagues.
One recipient’s name will be forwarded to the Board of Governors as recipient of a systemwide teaching award, which includes a stipend of $12,500 and a commemorative bronze medallion. The recipient of the Board of Governors award, to be announced following the board’s meeting in February, will be honored at UNCSA commencement exercises in May.
Ami Vitale to speak at Salem College
Ami Vitale, a National Geographic magazine photographer, filmmaker and explorer who has traveled to more than 100 countries, will be the 2020 commencement speaker for Salem College’s commencement which will take place on May 23 at Joel Coliseum, 2825 University Parkway, in Winston-Salem. The procession will begin at 10 a.m.
“At our commencement, Ami will share her powerful story about her worldwide work as a storyteller, environmental advocate, and women’s leader,” Salem Academy and College President Sandra J. Doran said. “Ami is a role model for young women and exemplifies Salem’s focus on preparing graduates to make a bold impact locally, nationally and globally.”
During her worldwide travel, Vitale has been a witness not only to violence and conflict but also to surreal beauty and the enduring power of the human spirit. Throughout the years, she has lived in mud huts and war zones, contracted malaria, and donned a panda suit — keeping true to her belief in the importance of “living the story.”
She is a five-time recipient of World Press Photo awards, including First Place for her 2018 National Geographic magazine story about a community in Kenya protecting elephants. Vitale recently published a best-selling book, “Panda Love,” on the secret lives of pandas.
