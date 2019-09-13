Landrieu to speak at Wake Forest University
Mitch Landrieu, a former Louisiana lieutenant governor and New Orleans mayor, will speak Tuesday at Wake Forest University as part of its Voices of Our Time series, WFU said in a statement.
Landrieu will speak at 6 p.m. in Brendle Recital Hall, and his talk is free and open to the public.
Landrieu was elected to Louisiana’s state legislature in 1987 and served for 16 years. He advocated for nonpartisan governing, pushed for fiscal reform, led the legislative effort to reform Louisiana’s juvenile justice system and took on the Ku Klux Klan by standing up to former wizard and then-representative David Duke.
From 2004 to 2010, Landrieu served as Louisiana’s 51st lieutenant governor and was involved in emergency response and recovery after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita hit New Orleans and the Gulf Coast. In February 2010, he won 66% of the vote in the primary and was elected mayor of New Orleans, becoming the city’s first white mayor since his father held the office three decades prior.
Landrieu gained national prominence for advocating for and overseeing the removal of four Confederate monuments in New Orleans, a historical and powerful decision that earned him the prestigious John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award. In his New York Times best-selling book, “In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History,” Landrieu recounts his personal journey on race and tackles the broader history of slavery, race relations and institutional inequalities that still plague America.
Voices of Our Times, a signature series of Wake Forest that brings leading national and international voices to campus to address the compelling issues of our time, features speakers who answer questions during a question and answer session moderated by Wake President Nathan O. Hatch.
Magazine ranks Salem College
In its annual listings, U.S. News and World Report recently ranked Salem College No. 4 nationwide as a top performer on social mobility among national liberal arts colleges, Salem College said in a news release.
New for the 2020 edition of “U.S. News,” the Social Mobility ranking measures how well schools graduated students who received federal Pell Grants.
In addition, for the fourth year in a row, the magazine ranked Salem College as the No. 2 liberal arts college in North Carolina in its listing of the “Best National Liberal Arts Colleges.”
“Salem’s No. 4 ranking as a Best Performer on Social Mobility recognizes our track record of propelling women to success,” Salem College President Sandra Doran said. “We consistently rank as one of the best women’s colleges in America.”
Forsyth Tech to hold shredding event
Forsyth Technical Community College will hold a free shredding event for students, employees and the community to safely destroy and dispose of documents and non-documents at 10 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Technology Building at 2100 Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem.
Forsyth Tech is providing this event as a part of the cybersecurity initiative grant sponsored by National Security Agency and Department of Homeland Security, the college said.
Archive Information Management will be onsite with its truck and receptacles to properly dispose of documents and non-documents, which includes hard drives, floppy disks, VHS tapes and DVDs. Staples, paper clips and binder clips.
