Forsyth Tech and WSSU sign agreement
Under an agreement, Forsyth Technical Community College graduates now can pursue bachelor’s degrees at Winston-Salem State University.
Graduates of Forsyth Tech’s associate degrees in biotechnology program who want to advance their careers can transfer to WSSU as juniors — 60 or more credit hours — to pursue a bachelor’s degree in biology, WSSU said in a statement.
“Winston-Salem State and Forsyth Tech have partnered for decades to provide quality, affordable and convenient education for residents in and around Winston-Salem,” said Anthony Graham, provost and vice chancellor of Academic Affairs for WSSU. “We are pleased to partner once again to provide another opportunity for students to advance their careers without leaving home.”
WSSU Chancellor Elwood L. Robinson and Forsyth Tech’s President Janet N. Spriggs signed the agreement last week. Graduates of the program can begin enrolling at WSSU’s biology program this fall.
“Forsyth Tech is excited to partner with Winston-Salem State University in the 2+2 program in biotechnology to help our students have a clear pathway and smooth transition to completing their bachelor’s degree,” said Spriggs. “This collaboration will offer remarkable opportunities for our students and the community, and show how higher education works well together.”
Salem faculty member receives prize
Nora Doyle, the chairwoman of the department of history and political Science at Salem College, recently was awarded the Mary Kelley Prize from the Society for Historians of the Early American Republic for her book “Maternal Bodies,” Salem College said in a statement.
Each year, the Mary Kelley Prize honors the best book published on the history of women, gender or sexuality in the Early American Republic. The award is named in honor of Mary Kelley, the Ruth Bordin Collegiate professor of history, American culture and women’s studies at the University of Michigan, who has produced path-breaking work on gender and intellectual history, the history of reading and the history of education.
“The Mary Kelley Prize is a coveted award for history scholars and is presented each July for a book that is a landmark work,” said Susan Henking, Salem College’s vice president for academic and student affairs and dean of the college. “I’m thrilled that Dr. Doyle is the recipient of this year’s honor. She certainly is deserving of it.”
“Maternal Bodies” is reflective of the second half of the 18th century, a time when motherhood came to be viewed as women’s most important social role, and the figure of the good mother was celebrated as a moral force in American society. Doyle’s book shows that depictions of motherhood in American culture began to define the ideal mother by her emotional and spiritual roles rather than by her physical work as a mother.