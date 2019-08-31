WFU celebrates Thrive initiative
Wake Forest University students, faculty and staff will gather at 4 p.m. Wednesday on Manchester Plaza to celebrate the five year anniversary of Thrive, a comprehensive well-being initiative that covers everything from financial to physical to emotional health and has become a model for other college campuses, WFU said in a statement.
In 2014, Wake Forest joined a growing number of select universities focused on holistic well-being and set a course to create a campus community dedicated to well-being by launching Thrive, WFU said. The goal: helping students, faculty and staff develop the skills, knowledge and perspective required to maintain a healthy, balanced life.
The celebration will include a photo booth, caricature artists, massage area, and a dunk tank, WFU said..
“A lot of institutional and work investment has gone into Thrive,” said Malika Roman Isler, Wake Forest’s director of Well-being “Universities across the U.S. are beginning to prioritize well being, but the difference here at Wake Forest is that our well-being initiative is for all three constituencies — faculty, staff and students.”
“Most schools do it separately. We were given the opportunity to create and innovate as we developed the scope of programs and services,” she said.
Finkel named curator of WFU art collections
Jennifer Finkel has been named Wake Forest University’s curator of collections to oversee all aspects of the university’s art collections, WFU said in a news release. The position joins the Office of the Provost’s growing arts initiatives under Christina Soriano, WFU’s associate provost for the arts and interdisciplinary initiatives.
The university’s art collection presents an exceptional resource for teaching, learning and research, WFU said.
In collaboration with faculty, Finkel will develop interdisciplinary programs that support the curriculum across the college and professional schools.
Finkel studied art history at Georgetown University and received her doctorate in Renaissance art at Case Western Reserve University. She has been working in the world of contemporary art for the past 15 years.
Biologist pushes for study of microbiomes
Wake Forest biologist Sheri Floge joined scientists from around the world in recommending the creation of a standard, reproducible ecosystem to improve the study of microbiomes, WFU said in a statement.
The recommendation, “EcoFABs: advancing microbiome science through standardized fabricated ecosystems,” appeared in the July issue of the prestigious journal, Nature Methods.
A microbiome is a community of organisms, such as the network of bacteria and other microbes that make up the human microbiome. Research has shown that the human microbiome affects physiological functions such as metabolism, immunity and fighting disease.
EcoFABs are reproducible, engineered ecosystems that allow scientists to study how organisms that make up the microbiome respond to variables in a controlled setting, WFU said. A better understanding of how microbiomes work can, for instance, aid in the development of drug therapies for disease.
This fall, two Wake Forest undergraduate researchers will work with Floge to create and apply one of these devices for coral microbiome research.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.