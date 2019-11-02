WSSU to be part of BET program
Chancellor Elwood Robinson of Winston-Salem State University has announced that WSSU will be part of Black Entertainment Television’s program on homecoming at historically black colleges and universities.
“This is the kind of thing that happens when you are the #1 #HBCU in the nation,” Robinson said.
“We are excited to share that Black Entertainment Television has selected Winston-Salem State University to be among five HBCUs that will be featured in an upcoming special series called ‘We Own Homecoming,’” Robinson said. “For the next several days, a crew from the network will be on campus filming various events and interviews.”
The episode with WSSU will be broadcast at 1 p.m. Dec. 5 on www.facebook.com/bet, a BET spokesman said.
Wake Forest to honor indigenous people
Representatives from North Carolina’s tribal nations will visit Wake Forest University as the school unveils a plaque honoring the land on which the university now resides and the original campus in northern Wake County.
The event will be held at 5 p.m. Monday in the Green Room in Reynolda Hall. It is open to the public.
The ceremony will begin with a hand drum and honoring song by Ray Silva of the Pueblo/Navajo Nation, followed by a healing song by Brenda Silva of the Haliwa-Saponi Indian Tribe.
The ceremony will coincide with Native American Heritage Month. First-year student Mahlea Hunt and 2019 alumna Savannah Baber will speak. Both are members of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.
Matthew Tooni of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians will perform a flutist solo and share the Cherokee Earth Creation Story, and the acknowledgment of tribes will be given by Roo George-Warren of the Catawba Indian Nation.
Jonathan A. McElderry, WFU’s assistant dean of students and executive director of the Intercultural Center, said the ceremony and plaque are symbolic of Wake Forest’s commitment to having a more inclusive campus. The plaque will be placed in the Tribble Courtyard outside of the ZSR Library.
“It is important for us to recognize and show appreciation to the indigenous peoples who are the original inhabitants of the land on which Wake Forest University resides as well as the land on which the original campus resided,” McElderry said.
WSSU math department hosts luncheon
Winston-Salem State University’s department of mathematics will host a luncheon to support the newly created Margaret Poston Mathematics Non-Endowed Scholarship Fund at 1 p.m. on Nov. 16.
Tickets for the luncheon are $50 and are available through the WSSU Ticket Office, WSSU said in a statement. Discounted tickets also are available for WSSU students and children.
The scholarship is in memory of Margaret Poston, who dedicated more than 40 years of her life to the students of WSSU, the university said. Poston, who taught two generations of students, died in November 2017.
Donations are also being accepted for the scholarship, WSSU said.
‘Serial’ host, creator to visit WFU
Sarah Koenig, host and co-creator of the Peabody Award-winning podcast “Serial,” will share insights into audio journalism with WFDD reporter Bethany Chafin at 6 p.m. Monday in Wait Chapel at Wake Forest University.
Attendance is free and open to the public, WFU said in a news release.
Launched in 2014, “Serial” is credited with bringing mainstream attention to the podcast format and has been downloaded more than 420 million times, making it the most listened-to podcast in the history of the form, WFU said.
Koenig and Serial Productions released “S-Town” in March 2017 — a seven-part nonfiction podcast exploring an alleged murder in a small town in Alabama. The reporting began with an email from resident John B McLemore calling for an investigation into the son of a local wealthy family. The podcast was downloaded more than 10 million times in the first four days of its release, setting a new record in the podcasting world.
The recently released third season of “Serial,” which takes place in a Cleveland courthouse, tackles the criminal justice system by looking at ordinary cases. The team recorded in courtrooms, back hallways, judges’ chambers, prosecutors’ offices, neighborhoods, people’s houses, and prison to show how justice is calculated in cases of all sizes.
In 2004, Koenig became a producer at the radio show “This American Life.”
WFU artist to ‘play ball’ on U.S. border
It’s a whole new ballgame for artist, filmmaker and Wake Forest associate professor Joel Tauber who will undertake a 40-day pilgrimage along the U.S.-Mexico border to build community through baseball.
“Growing up, I went to Fenway Park to watch baseball,” Tauber said. “I dreamed of playing professionally. Baseball, for me, stands for openness and a belief in a welcoming, diverse America. My goal for this project is to encourage conversation and togetherness rather than division and separation.”
Last week, Tauber started at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, and walked along the border wall before heading north 2 miles to the Otay Mesa Detention Center. He will travel there and back again each day — a 6-mile journey that connects legal entry to the United States with the border wall and the detention center holding those who might be in the country without all legal permits.
While walking, he will be declaring, in English as well as some Spanish, an adaptation of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”
As part of the border walk, Tauber will film people that he meets, gathering personal reflections and stories related to baseball, immigration and the U.S. He will produce a film and art installation, called “Border-Ball,” about the experience.
Wake students picked for competition
A team of Wake Forest computer-science students has been chosen from a pool of 31 applicants worldwide to compete in the Student Cluster Competition of the International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis, Nov. 17-22 in Denver.
The six students on the team will build a supercomputer that must run a series of applications to win, the university said. They will work around the clock for four consecutive days. The team, which is one of only four U.S.-based teams to compete this year, is sponsored by Cisco and NVIDIA; travel expenses for the trip are covered by an alumni donation.
