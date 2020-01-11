WFU and WSSU to hold King Day event
Wake Forest University and Winston-Salem State University will celebrate the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. with several events.
Ibram X. Kendi will deliver the keynote speech at 7 p.m. Jan. 20 in Wait Chapel. This year’s theme is “On Common Ground: Lifting As We Climb” and highlights a commitment to create a society that provides resources and representation to every individual through a constant pursuit of justice and equity.
The event is free and open to the public.
Kendi is a professor of history and international relations and the founding director of the Antiracist Research and Policy Center at American University. The event will also include musical selections from the Wake Forest Gospel Choir and the WSSU University Choir.
WSSU to hold read-in Jan. 25
WSSU will hold the 11th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Read-In from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 25 in the Reaves Student Center.
The event promotes King’s legacy of service, literacy and community empowerment for children ages 4 to 11. Children will be paired with a “reading buddy” volunteer who will read to them and accompany them as they participate in various activities. Each child will receive at least one new, age-appropriate, civil rights-themed book as well as a donated, age-appropriate children’s book to take home.
People who want to donate books for this year’s Read-In can drop them off at the Office of Civic and Community Engagement, 503 Benson University Center, on the campus of Wake Forest University. Organizers will also accept monetary donations that will be used to buy books for children.
Parents or guardians must sign up their children online. For specific questions about the Read-In, contact Jasmine Hodges at hodgesj@wfu.edu or 336-758-4551.
Accreditation team to visit PIU
Piedmont International University will be hosting an accreditation team visit from the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools Monday through Thursday as part of its 10-year reaffirmation process, President Charles Petitt said in a statement.
WFU receives $3.4M grant
Lilly Endowment Inc. has awarded Wake Forest University a $3.4 million grant to develop and expand its Program for Leadership and Character, which weaves together the liberal arts and character education, WFU said in a news release.
The money will support student programming, faculty engagement and academic research. The grant also provides for assessments to determine the impact of programming on students. The university is exploring ways to teach students to be ethical leaders whose values, virtues and vision orient them toward the common good regardless of their field of study.
Student wins scholarship
Dylan King, a Wake Forest senior mathematics and computer science major from Walnut Cove, has been awarded a Marshall Scholarship.
King’s scholarship will allow him to complete a master’s degree in math at the University of Cambridge. The money will enhance the breadth and depth of King’s mathematical knowledge and provide valuable international life experience. Established in 1953 to commemorate the Marshall Plan, the scholarships are awarded each year and provide for two years of graduate study at a college or university in the United Kingdom.
Forty-four American scholars received the Marshall Scholarship this year.
McElderry selected by educators’ association
Jonathan McElderry was elected as director of equity and inclusion by the American College Personnel Association-College Student Educators International. McElderry and others recently elected will be honored at a March meeting of the organization.
McElderry has served as WFU’s assistant dean of students and the executive director of the Intercultural Center since June 2016. He also serves as an affiliate faculty member in the department of counseling.
Gellar-Goad receives award
T.H.M. Gellar-Goad, an associate professor of classics at Wake Forest University, received the Activism Award from the Lambda Classical Caucus.
Gellar-Goad was presented the award for his work lobbying the Classical Association of the Middle West and South to protect LGBTQI+ members of the discipline in connection with the association’s 2023 conference at Brigham Young University.
The caucus’ website states the Activism Award is “intended to honor an LCC member who has worked to promote the rights and well-being of sexual minorities in ways that go beyond the usual academic missions of teaching and scholarship.”
