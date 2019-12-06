Winston-Salem State receives nearly $2 million in grants

Winston-Salem State University has received nearly $2 million in grants from the National Science Foundation that will expand research opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students at the university, WSSU said in a statement.

Since May, WSSU has received six grants, which will provide stipends for about 22 WSSU undergraduate students each year to conduct paid research, the university said.

Dozens of students will be impacted through classroom research projects, WSSU said.

The grants also will support paid research for WSSU graduate students.

“Our influx in NSF awards is reflective of the environment we are cultivating to support the integration of high impact practices through student research,” said Erin Lynch, associate provost of scholarship, research, and innovation.

“Faculty efforts to engage students in their research projects demonstrates our commitment to preparing students with the real-world skills conducting research requires.”

WSSU researchers are working with faculty members from UNC Greensboro, N.C. A&T State University and Tennessee State University.

Moore, UNC Chapel Hill official, to speak at Forsyth Tech

Bryant M. Moore, a UNC Chapel Hill official, will discuss “The Necessary Interdependency of Basic Research and Novel Healthcare Products,” at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Strickland Center at Forsyth Technical Community College at 2100 Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem.

Moore is director of strategic partnerships in the Office of Technology Commercialization at UNC, Forsyth Tech said in a news release. He joined the office in 2015 after a successful career of more than 30 years in the medical device industry.

His background includes experience in the clinical diagnostics, endoscopy and sports medicine, cardiology and ophthalmology business segments.

Moore began his career as a scientist at the DuPont Company. He earned a bachelor of science in chemistry at N.C. A&T State University and a doctorate of philosophy in biochemistry from UNC Chapel Hill.

Compiled by John Hinton

