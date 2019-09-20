WSSU receives award
For the second consecutive year, Winston-Salem State University is a recipient of INSIGHT Into Diversity’s Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award in recognition of its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, WSSU said in a statement.
“We are honored to be selected again for this prestigious national award,” WSSU Chancellor Elwood L. Robinson said. “This is a testament to the work our faculty and staff do every day to provide a welcoming and supportive environment for all Rams to be successful.”
According to the magazine, WSSU was selected for its exemplary diversity and inclusion initiatives and for embracing a broad concept of diversity on campus, including gender, ethnicity, veterans, people with disabilities and members of the LGBT community, WSSU said.
WSSU launched several programs and initiatives over the past year that demonstrate this commitment.
WFU composer achieves honor
Naxos American Classics has released the world premiere recording of Dan Locklair’s Symphony No. 2 “America,” along with his “Hail the Coming Day,” “Concerto for Organ and Orchestra,” and “PHOENIX” for orchestra. The pieces all have thematic roots in North Carolina.
Completed in 2016, Symphony No. 2 “America” is organized in three movements, with each movement featuring an American holiday (Independence Day, Memorial Day, Thanksgiving). This major work has been featured multiple times on the popular nationally syndicated radio program, “Performance Today,” and on many NPR classical music stations nationwide.
The album also features a new orchestral version of “PHOENIX,” a commission from the Winston-Salem Symphony and Arizona MusicFest. “Hail The Coming Day” was commissioned by the City of Winston-Salem in 2013 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the joining of the towns of Winston and Salem. The title comes from a speech made by Robert Gray, an early city leader.
The disk was recorded by the Slovak National Symphony Orchestra.
ASU swears in Kernersville trustee
The Appalachian State University’s Board of Trustees was sworn in recently on Appalachian State’s campus, including James “J.K.” Reaves of Kernersville, the university said in a statement.
Reaves, a 1993 Appalachian State graduate, is a senior vice president of BB&T’s Life and Financial Planning Department, ASU said.
He has previously served as a member of the Appalachian State University Foundation Inc. board of directors and as former president of both the Appalachian Alumni Council and the Yosef Club Advisory Board — Appalachian Athletics’ fundraising and advancement group.
Reaves was a member of the Mountaineer football team and captain of the team for two years. He established the J.K. Reaves Financial Planning Annual Scholarship for Appalachian State’s Walker College of Business.
Criswell to speak at Forsyth Tech
Tracy Criswell will discuss “Age and Sex: Implications for Regenerative Medicine Applications” at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Strickland Center at Forsyth Technical Community College, Forsyth Tech said in a news release.
The event is free.
Criswell received her bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Cincinnati in 1998 and her doctorate in cellular and molecular bases of disease from Case Western Reserve University in 2004, the college said.
Her thesis work focused on identifying the cellular effects of low dose ionizing radiation exposure on breast cancer. Criswell joined the laboratory of Dr. Carlos Arteaga at Vanderbilt University, where her research focused on the role of transforming growth factor beta signaling in breast cancer metastases.
In 2009, she joined the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine as a senior research fellow and was promoted to a faculty position in 2012. Criswell is an assistant professor at the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine with cross appointments in Integrative Physiology and Pharmacology, Molecular Medicine and Translational Science and the Virginia Tech-Wake Forest University School of Biomedical Engineering and Science.
