UNCSA and museum join to present Reynolda Quartet
The UNC School of the Arts and Reynolda House Museum of American Art have formed the Reynolda Quartet, an ensemble of renowned faculty artists in the UNCSA School of Music, the organizations said in a statement.
The quartet’s inaugural performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Reynolda House Museum of American Art.
“Reynolda House offers a beautiful setting for audience members to enjoy music performed by our world-class faculty artists,” UNCSA Interim Chancellor Brian Cole said.
“Across the centuries, musicians have been inspired by the fine art found in museums such as Reynolda House, just as visual artists are inspired by great music,” Cole said. “Our collaboration with Reynolda House feels like a natural manifestation of the enduring creative ecosystem.”
Led by internationally renowned violinist and music educator Ida Bieler, Reynolda Quartet includes violist Ulrich Eichenauer, violinist Janet Orenstein, and cellist Brooks Whitehouse.
Bieler is a seasoned veteran of the celebrated Melos and Heine Quartets, with recordings for EMI Classics, Harmonia Mundi and Deutsche Grammophon. Eichenauer performed throughout the United States and Europe as a member of the award-winning Mendelssohn String Quartet.
Orenstein and Whitehouse have toured the world from Turkey to Australia as founding members of the Guild Trio.
Forsyth Tech to hold
apprenticeship signing
A ceremony for the first group of 13 apprentices into the LEAP@Forsyth Technical Community College program will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Strickland Center at the college, 2100 Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem, Forsyth Tech said in a news release.
This is a structured collaboration between Forsyth Tech as the apprenticeship sponsor and instructional provider, and local companies committed to employing the apprentices throughout their educational journey, the college said.
The program will expand the skilled workforce in the region, create a strong positive impact for the local economy, and increase the region’s ability to attract new and expanding industries to the community.
Employer partners consist of Progress Rail, a Caterpillar company, Siemens Energy Inc., Thermcraft Inc. and Triumph Actuation Systems, Inc. Officials with Forsyth Tech and their business, industry and community partners, and apprentices will attend the ceremony.
Forsyth Tech receives scholarships
Forsyth Technical Community College has received $18,000 from State Employees’ Credit Union to pay for 22 emergency medical technician students and eight heating ventilation and air conditioning students with scholarships of $500 each, Forsyth Tech said in a news release.
The remaining $3,000 will support a navigator position to follow up with students and provide job search assistance to obtain a job.
“We are grateful to the State Employees’ Credit Union Foundation for the Bridge to Career Cohort program that provides scholarships for our students to be able to take skills training courses,” said Juanita Murphy, Forsyth Tech’s director of career advancement and support for Economic Workforce and Development.
“Through this assistance, our students will have opportunities to obtain careers paying sustainable wages that are vital to our community.”
The program was created to help decrease financial barriers for students seeking to obtain state regulated or industry-recognized credentials, the college said.
To qualify, individuals must be a U.S. citizen and North Carolina resident, be unemployed or underemployed.