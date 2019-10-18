Robinson to appear on UNC-TV program
Chancellor Elwood Robinson of Winston-Salem State University will appear at 8 p.m. Tuesday on UNC-TV program about six universities that serve minority students in North Carolina.
The UNC system and UNC-TV Public Media NC will air “Focus on the Future: North Carolina’s Historically Minority-Serving Institutions.”
The program will highlight the system’s commitment to WSSU, N.C. A&T State University, N.C. Central University, Fayetteville State University, Elizabeth City State University and UNC Pembroke.
In 2018, the UNC board of governors created a special Committee on Historically Minority-Serving Institutions to address their diverse challenges and to create promising strategies for their future growth.
The six institutions under the purview of the HMSI committee include the state’s five public historically black colleges and universities as well as UNC Pembroke, which has the designation of North Carolina’s historically American Indian university.
“We’ve never been more certain of the crucial role these historically minority-serving institutions play in strengthening our state and our system,” said William Roper, UNC System interim president. “This show brings into focus the innovation and excellence at each of these institutions and puts the spotlight on their many accomplishments.”
The program will feature a discussion with two members of the UNC Board of Governors, Robinson and the chancellors of the five other schools.
WSSU to hold discussion on diversity in motorsports
Winston-Salem State University’s Motorsports Management program and ABC of NC, a nonprofit organizations that serves people with autism, will hold a discussion at 10 a.m. Monday on diversity and inclusion in motorsports featuring a panel of young industry professionals.
The event will be held in the Reaves Student Activities Center at WSSU.
The motorsports industry has an annual economic impact of $6 billion and employs more than 25,000 people in North Carolina, WSSU said in a news release.
There are opportunities on the track, behind the scenes and in the office.
The program will include a panel discussion featuring a diverse panel of young professionals in the motorsports industry, WSSU said.
WSSU offers the only bachelor’s degree program in motorsport management at a public university in the nation.
WFU professor receives Palmer Professorship
Dean Franco, a professor of English and director of the Humanities Institute at Wake Forest University, has been awarded the new Winifred W. Palmer Professorship in literature.
Arnold Palmer’s Trust paid for the professorship in memory of Palmer’s late wife, WSSU said.
Her passion for literature will be remembered through this gift. Michele Gillespie, WFU’s dean of the college, chose Franco for his excellence within the English department and his tireless pursuit of scholarship, mentorship and leadership.
Salem College to hold event on ‘Hidden Town’ project
The Commission on Slavery and Its Legacy at Salem Academy & College will hold a presentation at 7 p.m. Tuesday about Old Salem Museums and Gardens’ “The Hidden Town Project.”
The presentation will take place at the Shirley Recital Hall inside the Salem College Elberson Fine Arts Center and will feature Martha Hartley, the director of Moravian Research at Old Salem Museums and Gardens, Salem College said in a news release.
The title of the presentation is “The Hidden Town Project: To Research and Reveal History of Enslaved and Free Africans and African Americans in Salem, North Carolina.”
Hartley will speak about the history of Salem, the Hidden Town Project Initiative, and the legacy of slavery. The event is free and open to the public.
“The October 22 event is part of the continuing process of learning about the school’s past connections to slavery and strengthening its ties to the local community as Salem Academy and College approaches its 250th anniversary,” said Michelle Hopkins Lawrence, co-chairwoman of the Salem Academy and College Commission on Slavery and Its Legacy.
Old Salem Museums and Gardens’ Hidden Town Project is an initiative created to research and reveal the history of the “hidden” community of enslaved and free Africans and African Americans who once lived in Salem.
The project will track the effects and legacy of enslaved people from the inception of Salem itself through the Jim Crow era and into the 21st century.
Students gather to pack 20,000 meals at WSSU
Students from six Triad universities worked together on Saturday to pack 20,000 meals to help end hunger.
College Community Day of Service was held at Winston-Salem State University’s Reaves Student Activities Center, WSSU said in a statement,
The pack-a-thon brought together about 200 students from WSSU, Forsyth Technical Community College, High Point University, Piedmont International University, Salem College and Wake Forest University.
The student volunteers assembled four ingredients — rice, soy protein or dehydrated pinto beans, dehydrated vegetables, and vitamin powder — into six serving meal packets .
Feed the Hunger, based in Graham, will distribute the nutritious meals to children and families in need, both in America and internationally.
