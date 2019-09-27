WSSU begins fundraising effort
Winston-Salem State University aims to increase scholarship support for students through a unique matching fundraising initiative, WSSU said in a statement.
Through the Million Dollar Match, all gifts received or pledged between now and Dec. 31 for need-based endowed scholarships will be matched dollar-for-dollar.
WSSU Chancellor Elwood Robinson said only a few historically black colleges and universities have launched this type of matching fundraiser at this scope, with a goal of raising $2 million for need-based scholarships.
“There is a tremendous need for financial aid resources to make Winston-Salem State University a reality for students and families,” Robinson said. “This generous offer by a Winston-Salem couple to provide up to $1 million in matching funds challenges our alumni, students, faculty, staff and friends to take on a major role in helping our community meet the goal of making the university financially accessible to more students.”
WSSU serves a high percentage of underserved students who face unforeseen personal and financial circumstances that may hinder their ability to complete their education.
WFU team to star in ‘From the Ground Up’
Zero turn and walking wing mowers will move in unison. A telehandler, backhoe and skid steer will dance on Wake Forest’s Hearn Plaza, WFU said in a news release.
For three nights, the university’s iconic Quad will be transformed into a stage to showcase the work of the facilities and campus services staff, Wake Forest said.
More than 60 team members from Wake Forest Facilities and Campus Services, including custodial, maintenance and utilities, landscaping, construction, and waste reduction, will be the stars of “From the Ground Up.” The large-scale performances will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday on Hearn Plaza. Using original choreography and music, the performance will highlight the grace and skill in the work that keeps campus running.
The event is free and open to the public.
“From the Ground Up” is a collaboration between Wake Forest and Forklift Danceworks, a dance company based in Austin, Texas, whose mission is to use creative dance to build community. Wake Forest is one of three in a set of dances for campus employees, created through residencies at host colleges or universities.
UNCSA chancellor search committee set
UNC system Interim President Bill Roper and Ralph Womble, the chairman of the UNC School of the Arts board of trustees, have announced the formation of a 20-member search committee to find a candidate for the position of chancellor of UNCSA.
“I am proud of the make-up of this committee, which is composed of a group of highly respected leaders, administrators, faculty, staff, alumni and students from UNCSA,” Roper said. “We anticipate a very transparent process with much input from the many stakeholders and members of the campus community. I am grateful to those who have agreed to help locate the perfect candidate for this very important role.”
The committee will make recommendations to the full board of trustees, which will vote on candidates to recommend to Roper. Roper will then recommend a candidate to the UNC board of governors, which will elect the new chancellor.
In July, Roper named Brian Cole to serve as interim chancellor effective Aug. 1. Cole, who was previously dean of the School of Music at UNCSA, assumed his new role following the departure of Lindsay Bierman, who stepped down July 31 after five years as chancellor of UNCSA.
Bierman was appointed by Roper as the new chief executive officer of UNC-TV Public Media North Carolina and assumed that role on Aug. 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.