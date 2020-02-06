Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
...HEAVY RAIN WILL BRING A GOOD CHANCE OF FLOODING...
.A POWERFUL LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL MOVE THROUGH THE CAROLINAS
AND SOUTHERN MIDDLE ATLANTIC THROUGH TONIGHT. BANDS OF HEAVY
SHOWERS PASSING REPEATEDLY OVER THE SAME AREAS WILL INCREASE THE
RISK FOR FLOODING THROUGH EARLY TONIGHT, ESPECIALLY OVER THE
PIEDMONT.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY...
THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* A PORTION OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING
AREAS, ALAMANCE, ANSON, CHATHAM, DAVIDSON, DURHAM, FORSYTH,
FRANKLIN, GRANVILLE, GUILFORD, LEE, MONTGOMERY, MOORE, ORANGE,
PERSON, RANDOLPH, RICHMOND, STANLY, VANCE, WAKE, AND WARREN.
* UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY
* A POWERFUL STORM SYSTEM WILL BRING PERIODS OF HEAVY DOWNPOURS
THROUGH EARLY TONIGHT, ESPECIALLY OVER THE PIEDMONT. STORM
TOTAL RAINFALL OF 2 TO 4 INCHES IS EXPECTED IN THIS AREA, WITH
THE HIGHEST TOTALS LIKELY TO BE IN THE TRIAD REGION.
* RAPID RISES ON CREEKS ARE LIKELY, ALONG WITH FLOODING IN LOW
LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. FLOODING IS ALSO EXPECTED ON
SOME MAIN STEM RIVERS IN THE PIEDMONT. WET PAVEMENT AND
CONSIDERABLE PONDING OF WATER ON ROADS WILL RAISE THE RISK OF
HYDROPLANING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS. MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR
POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING
SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.
&&
Weather Alert
...A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EST FOR ALAMANCE...
FORSYTH...DAVIDSON...ORANGE...RANDOLPH...GUILFORD...CHATHAM AND
DURHAM COUNTIES...
AT 326 PM EST...DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED PERSISTENT MODERATE RAINFALL
ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. UP TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY
FALLEN, WITH UP TO AN INCH OF ADDITIONAL RAIN POSSIBLE THROUGH THIS
EVENING.
LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT REPORT NUMEROUS IMPASSABLE ROADWAYS
IN DAVIDSON COUNTY. IN GREENSBORO, MINOR FLOOD IS BEING REPORTED
ALONG NORTH AND SOUTH BUFFALO CREEKS, AND IN CHAPEL HILL, BOLIN
CREEK IS OUT OF ITS BANKS.
SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
GREENSBORO, WINSTON-SALEM, DURHAM, HIGH POINT, CHAPEL HILL,
BURLINGTON, ASHEBORO, LEXINGTON AND GRAHAM.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST
FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.
DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE INTO AREAS WHERE THE WATER COVERS THE
ROADWAY. THE WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR CAR TO CROSS
SAFELY. MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND.
&&
Winston-Salem Fire Department firefighters with the Rescue Task Force rescue James Benjamin from his home at Liberty Landing Apartments as flood waters rise around the building on Thursday.
Harris, 57, has lived at Liberty Landing apartments, located on Bethania Station Road, for the last six years. In October of 2018, his ground floor apartment flooded, he said, and he had to move upstairs until renovations were complete. It was just last week, Harris said, that he was able to move back downstairs. Now his home was on the verge of flooding again.
Sometime around 2:45 p.m., the Winston-Salem Police Department closed the road. The Fire Department’s Water Rescue Task Force showed up to the corner of 3900 Bethania Station with boats in tow. The water was getting higher and higher, now completely covering the road and surrounding the area apartment buildings. A neighboring bar, the Pine Tree Tavern, was flooded.
The fire department’s water rescue team started making their way to Harris’ building, where mud-brown water slapped against the bottom of his door frame.
Harris is one of 20 people living in Liberty Landing as part of Hosanna House, a faith-based Winston-Salem nonprofit that provides stable housing for disabled people, people reentering society from incarceration and people battling substance abuse.
The firefighters made their rounds, letting people know they’d be getting them out soon. Police officers started knocking on doors across the street, telling people to get out if they could. Duke Power arrived, too, and turned the power off on the block.
At about 3:15 p.m. the Rescue Task Force from Fire Station 14 showed up. They were there to get Harris and the rest of the residents, many of whom use walkers and wheelchairs, out. The water kept rising and the upstairs residents gathered on the balcony, some of whom smoked cigarettes while other, more able bodied men, carried boxes of possessions.
“It was more of a preventative measure than a rescue, because if we would have not done that we’d have had to come back at 10 p.m. and rescue them on the boats,” Fire Battalion Chief Scott Gauldin said.
In total, the fire department evacuated 20 people, 10 from Liberty Landing and 10 from surrounding apartments, Gauldin said.
As the evacuations began, Hosanna House Executive Director Sandra Sherrill arrived in a panic. She didn’t know where her people would go, Sherrill said.
Eventually, Sherrill got word that the city would send a Winston-Salem Transit Authority bus for her residents to sit in while she found transportation to get them to her house. She needed “some of those Red Cross cots” for people to sleep on, she said.
In the chaos of carrying people through rising water, some residents forgot possessions. One man got permission to go back and get his phone charger. Barry Ross stood outside leaning on his cane looking at his home in apartment 10, and realized he had forgotten his glasses. A firefighter went back and got them for him.
Some of the residents, those in wheelchairs or the oxygen dependent ones, were checked out by Forsyth County EMS before being put on the bus. Harris could be seen alert in the back of an ambulance, where he waved, signalling he was OK.
Sherrill asked to spread the message that she needed help, because she wasn’t sure when her residents could move back.
Pleading on a phone with various churches for space or supplies, Sherrill grew frustrated with her lack of options. A man’s voice on the other end of the phone told her his congregation had a lot of procedure to go through before they could let people stay at their church overnight, and that it wouldn’t be feasible.
“Don’t worry about it,” she said. “I’m just going to take them to my house.”
