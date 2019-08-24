The glassed-in corner of the Oldtown Shopping Center looks to be just another vacant storefront.
But to the family of Robert Jordan and generations of girls who took their first lessons there, the corner will always be Vogler Dance Studio.
It’s empty now, of course, because Jordan can no longer run the studio, ride a bike or drive a car. Instead of patiently demonstrating a particular dance step, Jordan has been re-learning how to take his own as he struggles to recover from a hit-and-run crash in April that nearly killed him.
And the 27-year-old man whom investigators believe left Jordan for dead after hitting him — a man with a history of failing to appear in court — posted a bond and walked out of jail. That was after more than 90 days in the wind, three full months after a felony hit-and-run warrant was authorized.
Meanwhile, for every step forward Robert Jordan takes, two backward steps follow. Seizures, medical bills, treatments in far-off places, they all add to the mounting frustration, anger and anxiety.
“Time will only tell, really,” said Barbara Jordan, Robert’s wife, via Facebook messaging.
It hardly seems fair.
Anything to help
I thought about Robert Jordan last week. City officials had announced the start of its “Watch for Me” campaign, a well-intended public-service blitz intended to raise awareness about the need for drivers to look out for cyclists and pedestrians.
Matthew Burczyk, the city’s bicycle and pedestrian coordinator, had given a synopsis to the City Council Monday night. I heard Burczyk’s voice but kept seeing Jordan’s smiling face.
Jordan was struck March 25 in a hit-and-run in the 3600 block of Reynolda Road. It was the second time in as many weeks that he’d been hit and left on the pavement.
The first was mild. He suffered cuts and bruises, and his bike was busted. All were things that could be fixed.
That second one was brutal, and the injuries Jordan suffered terrible: multiple broken bones and a traumatic brain injury that left him in a coma. The driver of the 2008 Ford Mustang that hit him took off.
Who does that?
The Winston-Salem Police Department’s traffic enforcement unit identified the driver within a day and an arrest warrant charging Gregory Lavern Lucas with felony hit and run was sworn. But before it could be served, Lucas skipped town.
Police shouldn’t have been surprised. Court records indicate that Lucas has failed to show for court three times after having been charged in Wake County for driving with impaired, driving with a revoked license, possession of marijuana and resisting officers. Oh, and his blood-alcohol level was measured at .20 — 2½ times the legal limit.
Raleigh police arrested him July 23. According to records in the Wake County Detention Center, Lucas was charged with three failures to appear and served the felony hit-and-run warrant from Winston-Salem.
Yet despite a documented history of failing to appear and more than three months on the lam, a magistrate in Wake County set his bond at $10,000. Three days and $1,500 to a bail bondsman later, he was back out.
Records in Forsyth County indicate he showed up for a first court appearance; paperwork signed by Judge George Bedsworth show that he waived his right to a lawyer. His next court appearance was scheduled for Sept. 19. He didn’t spend a single minute in the Forsyth County Detention Center.
“We’ve never had anybody by that name,” said a Forsyth County detention officer. “Even if he had (bonded) out, we’d still have a record of it in our system.”
In the meantime, Robert Jordan has been in and out of hospitals and clinics from Massachusetts to Costa Rica. Barbara Jordan, his wife, has been traveling with him trying to do anything within her power to help Jordan “get his life back.”
‘Something wrong’
Since Lucas posted bond, here’s what Jordan’s been doing.
He returned to a clinic in western Massachusetts for hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which could aid the recovery of his brain.
“He reports feeling a lot better, and is enjoying swimming for the first time since he was injured,” Barbara Jordan wrote earlier this month on a social media update. He also started to regain some of the ability to remember addresses and phone numbers.
Small steps, but progress nonetheless. It was hopeful.
Then he had a grand mal seizure and went back into the hospital. Last week, he went to Costa Rica for more specialized hyperbaric treatment specific to his injuries. His memory is rebounding some, but it’s a long road he must travel.
“Some young girls laughed at him (in an airport),” Barbara Jordan wrote, “which hurt me more than I can say.”
Jordan’s family couldn’t help but contrast their situation with that of Lucas.
“He appears in court in Sept. but is free on bail,” she wrote Aug. 10. “Meanwhile Robert is confined to a hospital bed. There is something seriously wrong with that picture.”
The family has started trying to sell some of the studio’s mats and equipment. Medical care isn’t free.
Still, the family is fighting alongside Robert Jordan. What other option do they have?