HIGH POINT — The pool at Washington Terrace Park will reopen this weekend under new safety guidelines, High Point Parks & Recreation has announced.
The pool at 108 Murray Street in High Point will be open this Saturday and Sunday, then daily starting June 20 through mid-August.
The capacity at the pool will be limited to 150 patrons, half of the pool’s maximum occupancy, the news release said. That includes people in the water and on the pool deck.
There will be three daily “waves” of swim time beginning at 10 a.m. daily, with 30-minute closures between each wave to allow for cleaning and sanitation. Each wave includes a 15-minute break.
- Wave I: 10 a.m.–12:15 p.m. (break 11–11:15 a.m.)
- Wave II: 12:45–3 p.m. (break 1:45–2 p.m.)
- Wave III: 3:30–5:45 p.m. (break 4:30–4:45 p.m.)
Fifty of the 150 slots in each wave can be reserved online up to five days, the release said. There are no refunds.
The remaining 100 spaces will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for each wave. Wristbands will be sold at the pool entrance gate daily, beginning at 9:30 a.m.
The cost is $1.25 per person, and admission is free for children ages 3 and younger. Anyone under 13 must have an adult accompany them.
As part of the city's COVID-19 prevention measures, staff will perform temperature checks on everyone who enters the facility, the release said. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed to enter the facility.
All patrons are encouraged to wear face coverings when entering/exiting the pool facility and on the pool deck, but not in the water, the release said.
For information, visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr or call 336-883-8599 or 336-883-3511.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.