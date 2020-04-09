High Point University Hayworth Fine Arts Center

People leave the Hayworth Fine Arts Center at High Point University on Sept. 17, 2019, after President Nido Qubein announced the university's plans for the next decade. The fine arts center, which opened in 2002, is one of only a few campus buildings that predates the start of Qubein's presidency in January 2005.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

HIGH POINT — A High Point University employee has died of complications from COVID-19.

The university announced the death of Harry Hueston on Thursday in a message to its campus community. HPU said Hueston died Wednesday after a week in an area hospital.

Hueston's death was first reported by High Point TV station WGHP-Channel 8. A university spokeswoman confirmed the accuracy of that report but declined to provide more details about Hueston's role with the school.

Hueston, who lived in Kernersville, worked for the HPU office that oversees campus security, transportation and emergency management. Hueston is listed on the department's website as the university's emergency management coordinator. Hueston also was a member of the Forsyth County Incident Management Team.

A High Point University coworker posted on Facebook that Hueston was retired from the U.S. Coast Guard after a 30-year career.

In the message to campus, as reported by WGHP, High Point University President Nido Qubein said Hueston did an "extraordinary job" and praised Hueston for his "positive spirit and team-centered commitment to protecting our campus."

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says 65 people in North Carolina had died of the coronavirus as of Thursday.

