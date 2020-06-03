City of High Point logo

HIGH POINT — City Hall reopened today after being sanitized because an employee there tested positive for COVID-19, city spokesman Jeron Hollis said.

The building was evacuated after 3 p.m. Tuesday to allow for the cleaning effort and reopened this morning.

"We’re following the Guilford County Health Department's guidance for contact tracing," Hollis said.

The case is not related to another one involving a city transit employee, who also tested positive for the virus recently, Hollis said. Other transit employees who came in contact with that person went into quarantine, creating a shortage of workers and causing the transit system to suspend all of its bus routes indefinitely, he said. Transportation is still available for people needing dialysis treatment.

Hollis said officials are still encouraging people to conduct city business electronically, such as paying city bills, wherever possible because of the new coronavirus is easily spread.

  

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082.

