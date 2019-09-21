It has been 51 years since Calvin Peeler visited Mayberry, and now he’s about to make his first visit to Mount Airy.
He will be a featured guest at Mayberry Days, a celebration of all things Mayberry that starts Monday and runs through next Sunday.
Peeler, now 64, appeared in a single episode of “Mayberry R.F.D.” in 1968, his casting inspired by a letter he wrote to the show as a fan, suggesting they needed to add more black characters.
Then 13 and living in Greeneville, Tenn., he read a “TV Guide” article about the production of the show, which was then about to start as a follow-up to “The Andy Griffith Show” after star Andy Griffith’s departure. The article prominently featured Richard O. Linke, who was co-executive producer and personal management for Griffith and several other stars of the shows, including the spinoff “Gomer Pyle USMC.”
In a Reuters news article from 1968 he said, “I think television shows should have more Negroes in them. So I wrote the producers of the show and told them I thought they should put a Negro in the show, and suggested myself.”
Peeler did not keep a copy of the letter, though he does remember using green ink to make his letter more eye-catching. Jim Clark, the “goober emeritus” of The Andy Griffith Show Rerun Watchers Club, pieced together excerpts from previous newspaper articles for a profile that ran last February in the eBullet, the club’s online newsletter.
According to his findings, the letter included a suggestion that “the boy who is playing Farmer Jones’ son have a friend who is a Negro. Don’t you see that’s what Negroes want to see. I could play the part of the Negro. … You’ll miss the chance of a lifetime if you pass me by. … Please call me collect. Even if you don’t agree, call.”
Linke did indeed call after reading the full letter.
“I remember very vividly the day that I got the phone call,” Peeler said. “It was two calls. I was outside, and they said please be available for a second phone call. And it was during the second call that I received the invitation to go to Hollywood.”
He describes his visit as “a whirlwind trip — my first time on a plane. I was treated quite well by everybody, respectfully and nicely. It was a wonderful experience that I’m happy at this point I was able to share with my mother.”
According to Clark, the show already had plans to put actor Charles Lampkin in a recurring role to add an African American character to the cast, farmer Ralph Barton. “Having Calvin play Ralph’s son was the simplest route for giving Calvin a part,” Clark wrote.
Lampkin appeared in seven episodes of the show. Prior to that, “The Andy Griffith Show” had only had one black actor in a speaking role, Rockne Tarkington, who played the school’s football coach in a single episode.
In Peeler’s episode, “Youth Takes Over,” the Mayberry town council celebrates “Youth in Government Day” by having elementary school children occupy key civic offices and shadow members of the council, including Andy Taylor, in a guest starring return appearance by Griffith. Peeler’s character, Martin, followed Howard Sprague, played by Jack Dodson. Martin was depicted as one of the best friends of Mike Jones, the son of series lead Sam Jones, who was played by Ken Berry. Mike was played by series co-star Buddy Foster.
“While Sam, Andy and Howard, as the town’s councilmen, are planning fun things for the young people to do, the students are seriously studying the duties of civic office,” according a press release from CBS at the time, which also noted Peeler’s role and how he got on the show.
He was signed for three days work and paid the standard fee of $250 a day for his role. A news photo at the time shows him smiling as he signs his contract in Linke’s office. Though he was not a professional actor, he recalls being treated well on the set by his co-stars and enjoying his time on set.
One of Peeler’s fondest memories of the appearance came during the return trip home. “As the plane taxied to the gate at Knoxville on our return, the cockpit said, ‘We request the star exit the plane last.’ It took me a minute to understand they were talking about me.” It turns out a group of people from his hometown had made the trek to the airport to greet him on the tarmac.
He thought about trying for other roles, and was encouraged to get an agent by Buddy Foster’s mother, Brandy, who he said was very supportive of the young actors on the set. Buddy’s little sister, Jodie Foster, also appeared in the episode, making her first screen appearance when she was not yet 6 years old.
“Half-joking, I thought if it was this easy, let me get on another show,” he said.
But nothing came of it and he gradually returned to normal life and school. Several years ago, he moved to High Point to be near family, including two sisters and his mother. He works as a consultant for a real estate development firm.
Peeler has not watched the episode in its entirety since its original airdate, even though some students in a class he was teaching several years ago dug up a copy and had a party with him where it was screened. Asked why he never rewatched it, he said, “Why would I do that? I’m just not curious enough.”
On Thursday, he will come to Mount Airy to participate in Mayberry Days, including a panel discussion and screening of his episode at 2 p.m. Friday, titled “Calvin Peeler: The Kid Who Wrote His Way Into Mayberry,” and an autograph session. Saturday, he will take part in the annual parade, and Saturday evening he will appear during Colonel Tim’s Talent Time at the Andy Griffith Playhouse.
He still hasn’t gotten used to the idea of the autograph session.
“It is beyond my cognitive abilities to comprehend why anyone would want my autograph,” he said.
But he is looking forward to participating in his first Mayberry Days.
“I’m not so jaded I couldn’t get excited,” he said. “I will be the star that I wasn’t 50 years ago.”
