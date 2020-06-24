A former IFB Solutions employee pleaded guilty Wednesday in Forsyth Superior Court to sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy who has Down syndrome.
The plea came on the same day that a lawsuit over how IFB Solutions handled the incident was resolved in another courtroom. IFB Solutions is the nation’s largest employer of individuals who are blind or visually impaired.
John Dorsey Caldwell, 52, of High Point pleaded guilty to two felony counts of crimes against nature and two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.
Presiding Judge Todd Burke said that because of Caldwell’s lack of a prior felony criminal record and the type of charges in this case he isn’t eligible for an active prison sentence.
Instead, Burke consolidated the charges and gave Caldwell a total suspended sentence of 10 months to 30 months, put him on supervised probation for three years and ordered him to have no contact with the boy. He also has to register as a sex offender.
Caldwell, who had to be evaluated to see if he was capable to proceed in the case, had some trouble answering Burke’s questions from a plea transcript, and there was brief consideration of not holding the plea hearing. But Caldwell consulted with his attorney, and he was able to answer Burke’s questions.
According to Forsyth County Assistant District Attorney Belinda Foster, Caldwell sexually assaulted the boy numerous times in a bathroom at IFB Solutions, where Caldwell had worked for 13 years. The 17-year-old, who is also autistic, told investigators that Caldwell touched his penis and other parts of his body. The boy also told investigators that he didn’t tell anyone because Caldwell told him not to and that he was scared of Caldwell. Foster said Caldwell also had been heard at IFB Solutions, saying that he had a new girlfriend, referring to the boy.
Caldwell initially denied the allegations but later admitted that he had performed sexual acts on the boy.
The boy’s mother didn’t find out about the abuse until months later when she was shopping and a former IFB Solutions employee told her, believing she already knew. Foster said the mother contacted IFB Solutions, which did not provide her with any information. She then contacted Family Services, which led ultimately to the Winston-Salem police investigating.
The lawsuit alleged that IFB Solutions covered up the allegations of sexual abuse and failed to notify the boy’s parents, the school system or the Winston-Salem Police Department. The lawsuit contended that the agency was more concerned about keeping a federal contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs than with the boy’s welfare.
IFB Solutions denied the allegations in court papers.
The lawsuit also alleged IFB Solutions failed to do a proper background check on Caldwell, missing the fact that he had been charged with second-degree sex offense in 1995 in Guilford County. Caldwell eventually pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge of assault on a female in that case.
IFB Solutions also did not fire Caldwell after several allegations of misconduct, including that he had forced other adult employees to perform sexual acts with him and that he wore an inappropriate shirt at work.
An amended complaint alleged the boy went to IFB Solutions’ human-resources department with concerns about Caldwell’s conduct and that the agency failed to do anything. IFB Solutions officials have said they never knew about the sex-abuse allegations until after they were served with the lawsuit. At a November hearing, an attorney for IFB Solutions said Caldwell was fired because he had made inappropriate comments to the boy.
After he was fired from IFB Solutions, he was hired at Greensboro-based Industries of the Blind, a separate organization, a year later. The Greensboro agency said it followed the law in hiring Caldwell, who Schmitdz has since been fired.
Ken Tisdale, Caldwell’s attorney, said his client has had certain intellectual deficiencies that limited his impulses and may have contributed to the abuse.
In a separate hearing Wednesday, Judge Eric Morgan of Forsyth Superior Court approved a confidential settlement agreement in the lawsuit, which will now be dismissed voluntarily with prejudice. That means the lawsuit cannot be refiled.
Andrew Fitzgerald, who represented the boy’s family in the lawsuit, declined to comment on the criminal matters Wednesday.
Joseph Schmitdz, who was the boy’s guardian ad litem, said at the hearing that the boy is a fantastic person and is getting ready to attend one more year of high school. He is also volunteering, he said.
“If you met him, you’d immediately fall in love with him,” Schmitdz said.
