generic emergency lights.jpg

HIGH POINT — A crash Thursday morning on Sandy Ridge Road involving a tractor-trailer and three other vehicles left one person dead and two others injured, the Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded at 9:30 a.m. Thursday to a wreck on Sandy Ridge Road at the intersection of Kendale Road in Guilford County, the patrol said in a news release.

William Anthony Miller, 59, of Kannapolis was driving a tractor-trailer south on Sandy Ridge Road when he crossed the center line and sideswiped a northbound pickup driven by 51-year-old John Hampton Wilkie of High Point, the patrol said. Wilkie was pulling a utility trailer loaded with equipment.

The tractor-trailer was hauling anhydrous ammonia, which can be used as an industrial cleaner or fertilizer. None of the hazardous material spilled, according to Master Trooper Brandon Baker, a spokesman for the agency.

After hitting Wilkie's vehicle, Miller collided head-on with an SUV driven by Brian Lee Green, 47, of High Point. Green, who died at the scene, collided with a Ford van driven by 38-year-old Roshan Lamont Ham of High Point, who was stopped on Kendale Road at the intersection. Ham was taken to High Point Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening, the patrol said.

Miller was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious injuries, the patrol said.

Troopers said the primary contributing factor in the multi-vehicle crash was the tractor-trailer driving across the center line.

However, the wreck remains under investigation and no charges have been filed, the patrol said.

Contact Jennifer Fernandez at 336-373-7064.​

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments