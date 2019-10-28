HIGH POINT — A High Point man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting Sept. 20.
Charles Demetrius Harris, 34, was arrested Monday morning bu U.S. Marshals and High Point officers, according to a police news release.
Police believe Harris shot Khalil Tyrone Jones, 22, also of High Point. Jones was found face down in a gravel parking lot in the 500 block of Wise Avenue. Police said he was shot in the back. Jones died later at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. Initial reports stated that Jones had been found in the road by officers.
Harris is in the Guilford County jail without bail. His next court date is set for Tuesday.
According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Harris spent three months in prison in 2014 for a common-law robbery conviction in 2011.
