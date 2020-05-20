HIGH POINT – The High Point Public Library will expand its hours for drive-thru check-out services later into the evening and on Saturday mornings, according to a news release.
During these hours, staff will also be available by phone to answer customer questions and to select a variety of materials for customers who don’t have a specific title in mind.
Starting May 26, the library’s drive-thru and telephone services will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5:55 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. until 12:55 p.m. on Saturdays.
To check out items, customers must first place materials on hold using the online catalog or by calling 336-883-3660.
Customers interested in certain kinds of items (e.g., mystery novels, action movies or vegetarian cookbooks) who don’t have a specific request can ask library staff to “browse” for them, the news release said. Staff will place a variety of those kinds of items on hold for the customer.
Any items placed on hold will only be available for pick up when the customer has received a notification from the library’s automated system. However, all items can still be returned to the library building’s exterior book drops at any time of day.
Because of concerns about COVID-19, the Library building and the two satellite service locations — at Deep River Recreation Center and at the High Point Parks & Recreation office on Northpoint Avenue — remain closed, the release said. The library will continue to waive all overdue fines, and customers will not incur any penalties at this time for not returning materials.
For more information, contact Library Director Mary Sizemore at 336-883-3694 or mary.sizemore@highpointnc.gov.
