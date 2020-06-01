HIGH POINT — High Point Transit System has suspended all of its bus routes indefinitely because of a positive case of COVID-19, the city announced today.
High Point Transit System will continue to transport those who need dialysis treatments, the news release said.
The transit company, which has required passengers wear protective face coverings since May 11, had been operating operate fare-free.
“While we understand the inconvenience for all of our passengers, the safety of our riders and staff is our top priority,” said Angela Wynes, High Point Transit System manager, said in the news release. “We will work as hard as possible to clean, sanitize and take every step we can to put our fleet back into operation as soon as possible.”
Passengers with questions about service alternatives should call 336-889-7433, the release said.
