In Boone, at least two businesses were set up to adapt and immediately help in the midst of the novel coronavirus.
That pair — The High Country Food Hub and Watauga Opportunities Inc. — are both battling the pandemic and helping out their fellow community members in their own ways.
Watauga Opportunities has provided community rehabilitation and vocational training to people with disabilities in the area for the last 45 years. It's now helping to fight COVID-19 by assembling test tubes for testing kits through its manufacturing plant in Boone.
And with a stay-at-home order from the state and people flocking to grocery stores, the Food Hub is helping locals buy their produce while keeping some money in local farmers’ pockets.
“I think it was pride,” said Michael Maybee, the president and CEO of Watauga Opportunities, when asked about the current focus of his organization. “Pride in what we do as a non-profit, we are adding to the effort."
Watauga Opportunities’ manufacturing arm developed organically out of its therapeutic services. Maybee said the organization realized that the manufacturing it used in training could be marketable, allowing a social enterprise to form and its therapeutic mission to expand.
In doing so, Watauga Opportunities has become involved in the production of medical devices like surgical supplies, as well as the packaging of cell scrapers and collection vials.
It’s why about a month ago, Watauga Opportunities received a large order: 750,000 vial kits for COVID-19 testing. Another came in soon after.
Maybee said that Watauga Opportunities can produce roughly 60,000 of those kits a day. And there will likely be more orders on the way as the nation keeps trying to understand this virus.
The company is doing its best to keep morale up while performing a task that’s vital to the country. Maybee said that all workers have been given a $2 pay increase.
He’s put up letters for workers to see as they entered the dust-controlled rooms, sharing his pride in the effort they’re giving. He’s placed Winston Churchill quotes around the facility and has ordered more than a few dozen orders from Appalachian Cookie Company.
“We’re ramped up and working as much as we can,” Maybee said.
Much like Watagua Opportunities, the Food Hub was set up almost ideally to combat the quarantined lifestyle. Starting in the spring of 2017, the Food Hub is essentially an online farmers market.
Local producers display their wares on the Food Hub website. From Thursday to Monday, customers place their orders. Then from Tuesdays to Wednesday morning, farmers bring what was ordered, and the Food Hub staff separates it into orders for pickup.
Dave Walker, the development director for the Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, which runs the Food Hub, said the site has seen a dramatic uptick in recent weeks.
For example, their biggest sales week in 2019 saw produce go to 123 families. In the last two weeks, he said, the Food Hub has served 353 and 380, respectively.
In February, Walker said there would be roughly $4,000 of goods sold each week. The Food Hub is pushing five times that much in each of the last two weeks. And 84 percent of that money goes back to the local businesses that work through the Food Hub.
“Boone has a really great local food scene, and a lot of our producers have been hit hard with our restaurants cutting back,” Walker said. “So we’ve seen a pretty exponential growth in the people that we’re serving, and local food sales in general.”
It has come with some difficulties, too. A fellow non-profit, the Food Hub typically benefits from the help of interns. But with Appalachian State students at home, Walker and his four fellow staffers are handling more responsibilities.
By and large, the Food Hub has transitioned well to serve. All of the purchases happen online, so there is no transaction required at the site. The line of people waiting to pick up groceries now is a little longer — especially with the 6 feet of social distancing between them — and Food Hub workers set the box down so buyers can have a contactless pickup.
Walker realizes too that it’s allowed him to hang on to a somewhat typical workday when so many others have had to modify.
“A lot of my friends are working from home,” Walker said. “But we’re more busy than ever working in the office and the Food Hub to make sure it can keep going.”
