In observance of the Independence Day holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:

  • Winston-Salem city offices and Forsyth County offices will be closed Friday.
  • All state offices will be closed Friday.
  • All federal offices will be closed Friday.
  • Garbage collections today and Thursday will be on a normal schedule. Friday collections will be July 6.
  • Recycling collections will be on a normal schedule.
  • Yard-waste cart collections will be on a normal schedule.

