As more North Carolina stores reopen amid relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, the shopping experience will be a lot different. Many retailers in Winston-Salem are establishing extra safety measures to protect their customers and employees.
PHOTOS: Shopping during the pandemic
Etc. Consignment Shoppe on Jonestown Road has been open since May 15 and is operating now from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
“We are all wearing our masks, and we are also asking our customers to wear masks,” said Jennifer Gilliam, team coordinator. “We have one-way shopping aisles, and around the register area and phone area and part of the consignment area we have plastic liners hanging up. It’s covering all of the areas where we would come into close contact with a customer.”
Employees are also cleaning surfaces, including front doors.
“Anything a customer comes into contact with, we try to clean that at least once every hour,” Gilliam said.
To accept consignment items, the store is offering curbside services.
“We are storing the items for 48 hours before we are processing them,” Gilliam said.
She said it was challenging prior to reopening for the store to get a handle on what to do to keep everybody safe, but now customers are giving feedback on their efforts.
“We have had a lot of our customers comment on how safe they felt and what a great job that we were doing in making them feel comfortable,” she said.
Jewellery Unique Gifts & Accessories on Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem plans to open June 2.
The store is owned by Taleona Mayfield and her husband, Kelvin.
“We’re going to follow CDC guidelines in regard to face masks,” said Taleona Mayfield, adding that the store will provide masks for people who don’t have them.
She said they will watch the number of people in the store to avoid overcrowding and will post signs to remind people to practice social distancing as well as constantly clean the store to make sure everything is sanitized, including door handles.
“After customers leave the store, we will wipe everything down,” Mayfield said.
Typically during the spring and summer, the store offers gathering events such as “Night Out,” offering food, shopping and releases of new product lines for customers, friends and family.
“We’re not doing any of that right now,” Mayfield said.
House of Plants on Harvey Street never had to close during the pandemic because along with flowers it sells vegetable plants.
“People shop outside and in the greenhouse,” said Mary Boneno, who owns the business with her husband, Barry.
The garden shop has also shortened its hours and is currently open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5 pm. Sunday.
“We’re thinking of expanding our hours in another week or so,” Mary Boneno said. “We’re waiting to see how the numbers look after everything has been open for a while.
The Bonenos have not opened the inside part of their building where they have a gift shop but will bring merchandise outside for people interested in buying. They still deliver such items as flowers and baskets.
Efforts at major retailers
Hanesbrands, which has about 200 stores in the United States, opened its Hanesbrands Outlet store on Lower Mall Drive at Thruway shopping Center on Thursday.
Matt Hall, company spokesman, said, “We are implementing safety-first operating protocols in re-opening and operating stores. We have developed a 19-page manual that governs our store operating practices.”
These are some of the highlights of those procedures: no reusable bags or baskets, bra fittings are suspended until further notice, fitting rooms are closed until further notice, store occupancy will be reduced to meet local guidelines or 25% of maximum if no local guidelines are in place, store employees and customers are required to wear masks (provided by the company, if needed).
Hanesbrands has also marked floors for 6-foot distancing and one one-way directional flow of shopper movement, installed vinyl sneeze guards at checkout areas and enhanced its sanitization procedures.
All returns will be boxed and isolated for at least 14 days and employees will undergo a daily self-assessment checklist before reporting to work, including fever and temperature checks.
Hanesbrands’ Thruway store will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Belk, which reopened its stores in the state on May 11 and has a location at Hanes Mall, is limiting the number of people shopping inside at one time to ensure social distancing standards are observed and keeping its fitting rooms closed.
All its stores have reduced their operating hours and are open from noon to 6 p.m.
Lisa Harper, the chief executive of Belk, said in a press release that “the health and safety of our customers and associates remains a top priority and we’re implementing recommended precautions to help provide a safe shopping environment.”
