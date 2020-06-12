For the 2020-21 school year in Forsyth County, buses may transport only 14 students at a time; students may be in their school for one week, then back at home the following week; and students who rely on bus transportation may have to go to their residential schools instead of the school of their choice.
Officials with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools are giving weekly briefings to a committee made up of members of the board of education about what what the new school year will look like, using guidance recently released by the state.
Nothing has been decided — that will need approval from the school board — but varying scenarios are being crafted and put forth to the committee, all with the goal of keeping 55,000 students and thousands more faculty and staff members safe from COVID-19, which has infected more than 2 million Americans and killed 112,000 as of Friday. North Carolina had 1,768 more cases Friday, the single largest daily increase, pushing the state total past 40,000.
"Best-case scenario is that we will go to school as normal, or have some interruption," Superintendent Angela Hairston told committee members Thursday. "The worst case is that everybody will go back to remote learning, and schools are closed. But we are planning based on different information we receive about our district."
Gov. Roy Cooper closed schools in mid-March, and because the virus continued to spread, they never reopened. Remote learning proved to be a challenge for most teachers and students, most of whom downloaded assignments on computers, recorded videos or met in video conferences.
The school system said about 7,000 students did not regularly log on to computers, and it has plans to use nearly a $1 million in federal money to form teams that will go into communities where students did not engage in learning and encourage them to re-engage.
State guidelines, issued earlier this week and approved Thursday by the State Board of Education, call for local districts to prepare for three different plans: Plan A calls for minimal social distancing; Plan B calls for moderate social distancing; and Plan C calls for remote learning.
Each plan comes with requirements and recommendations. Hygiene, distancing and screening will be part of each plan.
The state will announce on July 1 which plan schools need to enact for the start of the school year, expected to be Aug. 17.
The district will launch a Virtual Academy for the 2020-21 school year, for students who do not want to return to a brick-and-mortar school. About 1,100 students have applied to the school.
One of the biggest issues is transportation and how the virus may spread on a bus that carries children to two or three different locations. The school system's bus transportation system is complex, with some buses carrying students to two or three different schools.
So one infected bus rider could unwittingly spread the virus to multiple schools, leading to a possible closure of those schools.
Eliminating cross-contamination is the driving reason behind a proposal to have children who rides buses attend their residential school. In Forsyth County, students can choose the school that they want to attend.
About 50 percent of the students in the system ride a bus.
"There are possibilities where a student rides a bus and two or three students go in different directions," Hairston said. "Cross-contamination causes us angst when it comes to closing our schools when we have a positive. Because of the wave of positive reports in our county, that is highly likely."
Students who have their own transportation could continue to attend the school of their choice.
Because buses may have to top out at 14 riders, transporting all the students to their school of choice becomes too expensive. The school system is trying to find government money to help pay for transportation for students who want to attend magnet schools or their school of choice.
Board member Dana Jones said she is worried about younger children who will attend new schools. These young children may not understand why they can't go back to their old school, why they are getting screened and why people are wearing personal protective equipment.
"I'm thinking about the social, emotional piece more than the choice piece," she said.
Malishai Woodbury, the chairman of the school board, said children will learn to adapt.
"I definitely understand where board member Jones comes from. Because the priority is safety there's a lot of things we're going to have to be resilient about," she said.
Jan Atkinson, who co-chairs the committee with Bill Powell, said that because of social distancing guidelines, the schools will operate at 50 percent capacity. In order to do that, the system is thinking about dividing the student body into two cohorts, with each cohort going to school one week and back at home the other.
Children from pre-K to third grade would still go daily, as well as students in small group situations such as those in Exceptional Children programs.
"There's no wonderful solution to this but we're doing our best," Atkinson. "The ideal situation is everyone is back in school but since it looks like we're between Plan B and Plan C, we're trying to make it work to the best of our ability and for all of our students."
The school board is likely to vote on a reopening plan in late June.
