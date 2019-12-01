Q: I remember seeing a red box in my bank last year for items to be donated to seniors in the area. I always like giving around the holidays. Is that happening again this year?
— MP
Answer: Yes, Piedmont Federal Savings Bank is partnering with Senior Services again this year as the presenting sponsor for the annual holiday drive called Remember in December. The goal of this month-long campaign is to provide comfort and care items to seniors being served through Senior Services programs. Starting on Dec. 1, participating individuals, community and civic groups, faith-based organizations and businesses can begin dropping off their contributions and donations at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, or at any Piedmont Federal Savings Bank branch in Forsyth County — just look for the big red box.
There are seniors in our community who are homebound and struggling to get the basic household necessities many of us take for granted. With many older adults living on a fixed income and having to make difficult decisions between purchasing food, medication and comfort and care items — such as shaving supplies, new pajamas, a warm blanket, lotion, laundry detergent, and even nonperishable food — your donation goes a long way toward helping area seniors remain in their homes. The items given through the Remember in December drive are especially appreciated and very much needed.
Receiving just a few small items, especially at the holiday, reminds area seniors that they are an important and cared for part of our community. That is why this campaign is aptly called Remember in December. Senior Services invites everyone to join in remembering area seniors this December. For more information about donating or to review the full wish list of items please visit seniorserviceinc.org or call 336-725-0907. Piedmont Federal Savings Bank is making it even easier to donate items this holiday season. They are hosting a special screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life” Saturday, Dec. 7, at Marketplace Cinemas beginning at 12:30 p.m. This event is open to the public and free when you bring items for Remember in December.
Q: What is #GivingTuesday and how can I participate?
— PM
Answer: Everyone knows about Black Friday, which kicks off the holiday shopping season on the day after Thanksgiving. It is now followed by Cyber Monday, when deals galore summon shoppers to make their online holiday purchases. And since 2012 there has been Giving Tuesday, a global movement that aims at shifting the focus of the season back to the idea of giving — the giving of resources and of time and talent — all to address issues and challenges faced locally, nationally and internationally.
This year Giving Tuesday falls on Dec. 3, and is a great way to kick off the end-of-year charitable giving season. Since its inception more than 40,000 organizations in 71 countries have come on board. To find out if your favorite charities are participating in Giving Tuesday this year, you can visit their social media pages. Many organizations will post about ways to give there.
You can also search #givingtuesday on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to connect to people and organizations participating in this movement. Many local charities, including Senior Services, are among those participating in the Giving Tuesday effort. One way to support the causes near and dear to your heart and become part of the Dec. 3 drive is to go to the website or sites of your favorite charity or charities tomorrow, locate the “donate” page and make your gift online. With a couple of clicks of the mouse, you can be part of this worldwide celebration of caring and giving back.
