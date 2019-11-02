Pat Taylor’s eyes welled up.
She’d set up a meeting Friday morning with a few friends to discuss a pet project — stitching and stuffing quilted Teddy Bears to give to little kids in distress.
Cops, social workers, volunteers in what we used to call battered women’s shelters, all make good use to having such comforts and small kindnesses on hand.
Taylor had taken a seat next to the gas logs in a Panera Bread to share a sweet, good-news kind of story. She hadn’t intended to become emotional.
That just happened when she was asked about the origins of Project Buddy Bear.
“After my son died,” she said. “He was killed in a car crash … I had to do something to fill my time. I’d been making bears my whole life and I knew that kids needed something to hold onto in (hard) times.”
So did Taylor. She just didn’t realize it.
Seeds of an idea
Adam Taylor was a young man, just 33, when he died.
According to Winston-Salem police, he crashed his Dodge Caravan on Business 40 near Fifth Street on Feb. 18, 2017. His was the only vehicle involved.
“I’m sorry,” Taylor said Friday before her friends arrived. “I cry every day.”
There was no need to apologize. No parent wants to outlive a child.
But in that anguish, as sometimes happens, something good results. I’d like to think that’s a part of human nature, a natural way to begin healing the hurt.
Taylor had long been an accomplished quilter and craftsperson. She’d made and sold custom Teddy Bears for years. She’d even tinkered with making some for police officers to hand out as gestures of goodwill in periods of high tension between officers and the communities they serve.
In the months following Adam’s death, the seed of an idea sprouted.
A first-run batch of 15 quilted bears had been completed by August 2018 and was ready for homes. She reached out to Winston-Salem police, who knew exactly how to use them.
Officers had long carried stuffed animals and toys to help calm children caught up in the worst kinds of incidents.
Little ones stuck watching helplessly while parents fight. A shaken toddler bruised in a car crash. Terrified siblings getting loaded into the back of a social worker’s car. Or far, far worse.
Sadly, those first 15 bears went quickly. Demand outstrips supply in what can be a hard world.
So aided by social media — Facebook and the Next Door app — Project Buddy Bear began to grow and flourish.
Other quilters and people proficient with sewing machines stepped forward to volunteer their time, talent and in many cases, their own money for materials.
“I had three teenagers who needed me less and who’d never in a million years wear anything I’d sew,” said volunteer Elaine Byers.
“I read what Pat was up to and leaped at the chance to help.”
Growing enterprise
These days that cadre of volunteers has grown. A dozen or so meet twice a month in the activity center at Highland Presbyterian Church on Cloverdale.
They’ll take 20 pieces of quilting cotton and begin sewing (and stuffing) the bears.
“They’re all unique,” said volunteer B.J. Buckland. “No two are alike and they’re made to last.”
Volunteers have made more than 260 Teddy Bears in just over a year. They’ve been so prolific that Family Services and emergency shelters that serve victims of domestic violence have started stocking them, too.
The project is going well, but Taylor says they can always use more volunteers.
And they’re hoping to someday soon become an official 501 © nonprofit, but they’re going to need a lawyer for that.
“Pro bono would be nice,” she said.
Looking at the bears up close, it’s easy to see how a bright, soft toy can comfort a little kid afraid of an imaginary monster lurking under the bed. Now imagine what it’d be like when the monster is real.
“You think about where (bears) go all the time,” Buckland said.
With that in mind, the volunteers have found a way to go international. As fate would have it, one of the regulars, Calae Runge, is from the Bahamas and her siblings there knew people who worked in a children’s home in Freeport.
So when Hurricane Dorian blasted the Bahamas in early September, opportunity presented itself. And sometime very soon, a load of 50 Teddy Bears will travel by private plane and boat to that orphanage, which was left with walls but no roof.
“We’re hoping they get there by Christmas,” Runge said. “Can you imagine? It’s not like their life wasn’t tough enough before.”
