Q: My New Year’s resolution is to get fit. What are the benefits of a fitness tracker and how can I find one that works for me?
HS
Answer: Making the decision to get fit is a great idea at any age. For older adults, becoming more active can help maintain your mobility and keep your body healthy. A fitness tracker can be a great tool to help you start your journey toward a healthier lifestyle. Wearable devices, such as a Fitbit or Garmin, can help you reach your wellness goals by tracking the distance you have walked, your heart rate and more. The idea of finding and purchasing the most suitable fitness tracker can be mind-boggling. The number of brands and models, the variety of features to choose from, not to mention the cost can be intimidating. Fitness trackers can range anywhere from $50 to $250 depending on which features you want in your device.
There are a few things you can do to help decide which will be best for you. First, think about which features you are looking for. Most wearable trackers are able to track your heart rate, breathing rate, and the number of steps you have taken. More advanced models can even track your sleep, count calories burned, monitor your heart and breathing rate, as well as send alerts and reminders to motivate you to keep moving.
There are a few other things to keep in mind as you make your decision. A good battery life is a great feature for a fitness tracker to have that you may not have considered. For many, remembering to charge an electronic device can be a challenge. Using a device that can go a few days without recharging can help you avoid missing information because your battery died.
Next, consider how easy the tracker is to use. Many people want a device that they can simply turn on and use. If you’re planning to buy your fitness tracker from a store don’t feel shy about asking the salesperson how it works. They should be able to guide you through setup and getting started. You can also ask friends or family about their device and whether they would recommend it for you.
In addition, keeping in mind how the fitness tracker is carried can influence which tracker you select. Most fitness trackers are worn around the wrist like a bracelet. This makes reading the display as easy as flipping your wrist like a watch. As an added bonus, many wrist trackers offer a wide assortment of bands to provide wearers the ability to express their style. If you’re leaning toward a wrist wearable device, be sure to try it on first. You want to ensure that it feels comfortable and isn’t too bulky. If you’re looking for something a little more discreet, you can purchase fitness devices that can be clipped to clothes, carried in a pocket or worn around the neck.
There are even water resistant and water proof fitness trackers available. Choosing a water proof device is beneficial if you are prone to wear it in the shower, while washing dishes or swimming.
A fitness tracker can be a useful tool for maintaining your health and wellness. Finding the fitness tracker to meet your needs and budget will provide a great tool for maintaining your health and wellness. Once you find the right one, the next step is to get moving. You may want to start by taking a walk along one of the many walking trails or parks in Forsyth County. To find a park near you to start your fitness journey visit forsyth.cc/Parks/. You can also visit AARP.org to find out more information about fitness trackers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.