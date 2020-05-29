Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines and Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough are lending their support to a new small business aid campaign designed to offset the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Called the Restart Winston-Salem: One Tile Campaign, the effort has the goal of raising at least $20,000 to help local small businesses, but organizers said they believe they can surpass that amount.
“One-hundred percent of the donations will go toward small businesses in need,” said Vivian Chandler, the co-founder of Soy Emprendedor, a nonprofit group that is heading up the effort.
Here’s how it works, according to the organizers: A donor visits the charity website and selects a tile from a panel of blank tiles that is superimposed over a Winston-Salem skyline.
The size of the selected tile relates to the size of the prospective donation. The tiles start at $10 and can be increased in size from there.
The donor can then upload a picture, which can be a portrait, a logo or whatever.
When finished, organizers say, the site will be filled in with a mosaic of images representing the people and groups that have given money.
“We are a grassroots effort led by minority female entrepreneurs to help out the community one tile at a time,” Chandler said during a Friday morning news conference held to announce the campaign. “Small businesses have been outpouring their life savings into everything we love. With one tile at a time, we can help these small businesses restart Winston-Salem.”
Meanwhile, the organizers are also inviting small business owners to apply for the grants. They can visit the group’s website at www.soyemprendedor.education to apply. The deadline is June 15.
Joines noted that other efforts are also taking place to help small businesses, including one by Greater Winston-Salem.
The city has also announced an effort to help small businesses that have outdoor dining: They can expand their outdoor seating areas to the sidewalk spaces in front of adjoining buildings, as long as they have permission from the occupant and owner of the next door building.
With permission from the owner, small businesses can also use private parking lots to add space for outdoor dining.
