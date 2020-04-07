The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday it is providing financial assistance to help essential workers afford child care expenses.
The department also will pay a bonus on April and May to child care teachers and staff providing care during the COVID-19 crisis.
"Child care is an essential service as we respond to the COVID-19 crisis,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said in a statement. “Our health care professionals caring for those who are sick, grocery workers who are restocking shelves and truck drivers delivering packages to our doors all need child care so that they can go to work.
"We want to be sure child care teachers and programs have support in providing safe, quality care," Cohen said.
Executive order No. 121 by Gov. Roy Cooper gave DHHS permission to establish an emergency child care subsidy program for essential workers. The financial assistance will be offered through May and may be extended.
To receive an emergency care subsidy, parents must complete the COVID-19 parent application for financial assistance for emergency child care and submit it to their child care provider.
Financial aid is available to parents and caregivers who are essential workers and who meet the following criteria:
* Their income is below 300% of the poverty level.
* They are an essential worker fighting COVID-19 or protecting the health and safety of communities.
* They feel they have no other viable child care options available to them.
Parents and caregivers also can call 888-600-1685 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, go to www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/covid19/child-care.
During April and May, DHHS will pay child care programs staying open to serve essential workers $300 per month for each full-time teacher and $200 per month for each full-time non-teaching staff member, including administrators, janitors and other support staff. Part-time workers are also eligible for prorated bonus awards.
In addition, all child care programs, whether they remain open or have closed, will receive regular child care subsidy payments based on typical attendance for April and May.
DHHS will pay all NC Pre-K providers — regardless of site location or if the program is open or closed — in full through the remainder of the program year based on their February attendance.
