An apparent seizure, a fall, and the use of a controversial restraint technique at the Forsyth County jail all led to John Neville’s death in December, according to an autopsy report.
The report, authored by Dr. Patrick Lantz, details the last moments of Neville’s life and the actions of the jailers and nurse ultimately charged in his death.
The autopsy answers many questions but leaves several unanswered. Lantz authored his report after reviewing video of the incident and investigative reports from authorities. What is known: Authorities never choked Neville or placed direct pressure on his chest or back.
Yet, for minutes, Neville, who was in a position often described as hog-tied, pleaded with authorities for help, telling them he couldn't breathe.
Phrases like "Please," "Help me" "Let me go," and "I can't breathe," according to the autopsy report.
It would be nine minutes after his final words before jailers could get his handcuffs off — a key broke and it took two sets of bolt cutters to cut them off — and another seven minutes before CPR started.
Officially, Neville died of a brain injury in the hospital two days after arriving. According to the autopsy, Neville’s brain injury came about after his heart stopped beating. He suffocated while being restrained with his arms behind his back and his legs folded up in a hog-tie position. He was revived several times, at the jail and in the hospital, before eventually going into a coma and dying.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information. Photos: Protesters Arrested at John Neville Demonstration
NevilleProtest
Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department arrest Brittany Battle during a protest over the death of John Neville after he was restrained in sheriff's office custody on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
NevilleProtest
Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department arrest Tony Ndege, an organizer with Black Lives Matter, during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
NevilleProtest
Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department arrest Brittany Battle during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
NevilleProtest
Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department arrest Phillip Summers during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
NevilleProtest
An officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department arrest Tony Ndege, an organizer with Black Lives Matter, during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
NevilleProtest
Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department arrest Brittany Battle during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
NevilleProtest
Protesters argue with an officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department as he tells them to stand on the sidewalk or risk arrest on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
NevilleProtest
Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department arrest Phillip Summers, left, and Black Lives Matter organizer Kim Porter during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
NevilleProtest
Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department arrest Tony Ndege, an organizer with Black Lives Matter, during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
NevilleProtest
Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department arrest Kim Porter, an organizer with Black Lives Matter, during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
NevilleProtest
An officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department arrest Tony Ndege, an organizer with Black Lives Matter, during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
NevilleProtest
Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department arrest Kim Porter, an organizer with Black Lives Matter, during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
NevilleProtest
Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department arrest four protesters during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
NevilleProtest
Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department warn protesters to stay on the sidewalk or risk arrest during a march protesting the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
NevilleProtest
Demonstrators march through the streets as officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department watch during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
NevilleProtest
An officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department watches demonstrators after arrests were made at a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
NevilleProtest
An officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department watches demonstrators after arrests were made at a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
NevilleProtest
Brittany Battle leads demonstrators in chants during a march around the Forsyth County Jail during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
NevilleProtest
Demonstrators chant at the Forsyth County Jail during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
NevilleProtest
Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department warn protesters to stay on the sidewalk or risk arrest during a march protesting the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
John Neville Death Video Release Protest
A Winston-Salem police officer arrests Tony Ndege during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Brittany Battle (left) records video as two Winston-Salem police officers approach to arrest her during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Winston-Salem police officers arrest Brittany Battle during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Winston-Salem police officers arrest Phillip Summers during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Winston-Salem police officers arrest Tony Ndege (right) and Kim Porter during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Winston-Salem police officers arrest Phillip Summers and Kim Porter during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
A Winston-Salem police officer guides Phillip Summers to a cruiser after his arrest was made during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Winston-Salem police officers arrest Tony Ndege (left) and Brittany Battle during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Kacy Shafer displays a sign that reads “end police brutality” after Winston-Salem police officers arrested four demonstrators during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Winston-Salem police officers arrest Tony Ndege (from left), Brittany Battle and Phillip Summers during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Lillian Podlog speaks to fellow demonstrators after four arrests were made during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Lucy Tirado (from right) and her daughters, Zayyonna Blackwell, 11, and Myyonna Blackwell, 13, stand across the street from Winston-Salem police officers and other demonstrators after four arrests were made during a protest over the death of John Neville, who is Zayyonna and Myyonna’s cousin, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Destiny speaks to fellow demonstrators after four arrests were made during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
A Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy walks past sisters Brianna Shafer (left) and Kacy Shafer during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Saunnie Benton speaks to fellow demonstrators during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Aaron Allen speaks to fellow demonstrators during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C. Allen went to Winston-Salem Barber School with Julius “Juice” Sampson, who was fatally shot last year outside of BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Aaron Allen speaks to fellow demonstrators during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C. Allen went to Winston-Salem Barber School with Julius “Juice” Sampson, who was fatally shot last year outside of BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Tony Ndege carries his personal belongings in a box after being released from custody on a written promise to appear in court on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C. Ndege was one of four demonstrators arrested during a protest over the death of John Neville.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Phillip Summers speaks to Amy Badgett Beck and Yvette Boulware after being released from custody on a written promise to appear in court on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C. Summers was one of four demonstrators arrested during a protest over the death of John Neville.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Attorney James Quander accompanies Kim Porter and Brittany Battle after Porter and Battle were released from custody on a written promise to appear in court on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C. Porter and Battle were two of four demonstrators arrested during a protest over the death of John Neville.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Attorney James Quander speaks to demonstrators during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Brittany Battles speaks to fellow demonstrators after being released from custody on a written promise to appear in court on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C. Battle was one of four demonstrators arrested during a protest over the death of John Neville.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Arnita Miles lifts her arms to feel the rain during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Brittany Battle speaks to fellow demonstrators during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Tony Ndege speaks to fellow demonstrators during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Kim Porter (right) sanitizes a microphone before Brittany Battle speaks to fellow demonstrators during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Quamekia Shavers speaks to fellow demonstrators during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Richard Crawford speaks to fellow demonstrators during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Jack Dougherty (left) attends a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Destiny, with Winston-Salem’s Prisoner Outreach Initiative, speaks to fellow demonstrators during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Barbara Torres (from left), her daughter, Lucy Tirado, and granddaughters, Myyonna Blackwell, 13, and Zayyonna Blackwell, 11, attend a protest over the death of John Neville, who is Myyonna and Zayyonna’s cousin, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Phillip Summers speaks to fellow demonstrators during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Tony Ndege speaks to fellow demonstrators during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Arnita Miles attends a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Chimeri Anazia speaks to fellow demonstrators during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Chimeri Anazia holds a sign during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Arnita Miles speaks to fellow demonstrators during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Brittany Battle speaks to fellow demonstrators during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Kim Porter speaks to fellow demonstrators during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Quamekia Shavers speaks to fellow demonstrators during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Amy Badgett Beck holds a poster that reads “nobody’s free until everybody’s free” during a protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Demonstrators protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Demonstrators protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Demonstrators protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
John Neville Protest
Winston-Salem police officers warn demonstrators to stay out of the street as they protest over the death of John Neville on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES -- (copy)
On Twitter @LeeOSanderlin
lsanderlin@wsjournal.com
336-727-7339
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.