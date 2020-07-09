An apparent seizure, a fall, and the use of a controversial restraint technique at the Forsyth County jail all led to John Neville’s death in December, according to an autopsy report.

The report, authored by Dr. Patrick Lantz, details the last moments of Neville’s life and the actions of the jailers and nurse ultimately charged in his death.

The autopsy answers many questions but leaves several unanswered. Lantz authored his report after reviewing video of the incident and investigative reports from authorities. What is known: Authorities never choked Neville or placed direct pressure on his chest or back. 

Yet, for minutes, Neville, who was in a position often described as hog-tied, pleaded with authorities for help, telling them he couldn't breathe.

Phrases like "Please," "Help me" "Let me go," and "I can't breathe," according to the autopsy report.

It would be nine minutes after his final words before jailers could get his handcuffs off — a key broke and it took two sets of bolt cutters to cut them off — and another seven minutes before CPR started.

Officially, Neville died of a brain injury in the hospital two days after arriving. According to the autopsy, Neville’s brain injury came about after his heart stopped beating. He suffocated while being restrained with his arms behind his back and his legs folded up in a hog-tie position. He was revived several times, at the jail and in the hospital, before eventually going into a coma and dying.

