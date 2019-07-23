A state House bill that would bar felons running for sheriff — loosely known as the “Gerald Hege bill” — hit a roadblock Tuesday on the House floor.
After moving quickly through three House committees, House Bill 863 drew considerable debate on the House floor.
There were enough concerns about potential loopholes that a motion to send the bill back to Rules and Operations committee passed by a 62-52 vote, with Democrats and Republicans voicing concerns.
Legislators questioned, among other things, how a juvenile conviction for a felony could affect someone who wants to run for sheriff as an adult.
They also said some misdemeanors committed by teenagers could end in a felony conviction if the youth does not complete community service obligations.
The bipartisan bill does not name Hege, who was sheriff of Davidson County from 1994 until he resigned in 2004. On Tuesday, though no one said Hege’s name, lawmakers did talk about a sheriff from Davidson County who ran as a felon.
HB863 would mandate that any candidate for sheriff disclose all felony convictions, including expunged convictions, when filing as a candidate.
The bill would bar anyone with a felony conviction, even with an expunction, from being an eligible candidate. The legislation allows an exemption for an unconditional pardon of innocence.
Hege is apparently the only sheriff candidate in recent memory that the bill would affect. He pleaded guilty in 2004 to two felony counts of obstruction of justice after facing 15 felony counts.
HB863 was filed to clarify a state constitutional amendment that passed in 2010 that bars felons from running for sheriff. Hege ran for sheriff in 2010, but lost the Republican primary.
In 2018, Hege had his felony convictions expunged, benefiting from a law signed by Gov. Roy Cooper in 2017 that was designed to make it easier for felons to resume normal civic life.
He then ran again for sheriff, losing once again in the primary.
The expungment led to questions about whether Hege was still considered a felon under state law.
HB863’s co-sponsor Allen McNeill, R-Randolph, said HB863 would end such confusion.
“This clarifies that a felony expungement does not allow someone to serve as sheriff,” McNeill said.
“This is an attempt to close a loophole in the law that we’re trying to close forever, for anybody.”
Rep. Darren Jackson, D-Wake, said his opposition came primarily from concerns that the bill would prevent a teenager or young adult who made a mistake in committing a felony for ever serve as a sheriff.
“There are a lot of crazy things in North Carolina that are a felony to commit that shouldn’t be,” Jackson said, citing the stealing of pine straw as an example.
Jackson cited minor drug convictions that can turn into a felony if the youth doesn’t fulfill their community-service obligations, or a prohibition on an individual with a youth felony conviction who can go into the U.S. military and serve honorably, leave and not be able to run for sheriff.
Rep. Michael Speciale, R-Craven, expressed concern that the bill contains a loophole for youths who are convicted of a felony outside North Carolina.
In some states, juvenile criminal records can be sealed, including if their felony conviction was expunged.
Speciale said the bill could affect North Carolinians over individuals who move into the state as an adult.
“Concerns about the bill seemed to range from legitimate concerns about its technical details to larger objections linked to a provision in the state Constitution,” said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
“Supporters say they’re just clarifying that the constitutional amendment means what it says — that no one ever convicted of a felony should be eligible in the future to run for sheriff.
“But it’s not clear that a majority within the state House is willing to extend that principle to criminal expunctions,” Kokai said.
The sending of HB863 back to the Rules committee “serves as a recent illustration that passing amendments to the state Constitution is often just the first step in implementing the policies embedded in these amendments,” said John Dinan, a political scientist professor at Wake Forest University and a leading expert on state legislatures.
“Issues and details tend to surface in the course of legislative deliberation that need to be addressed in a careful fashion.”
County commissioners would be prohibited from appointing an interim sheriff with a felony conviction, including expunged convictions.
HB863 would apply to 47 counties, including Alamance, Alleghany, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes and Surry counties in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.
Those counties were identified because state law requires their commissioners to appoint an interim sheriff based on the recommendation from the previous sheriff’s county party.
A potential candidate who fails to file the felony disclosure would not be allowed to have their name on the ballot. Any votes for the candidate would not be counted.