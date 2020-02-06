Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
...HEAVY RAIN WILL BRING A GOOD CHANCE OF FLOODING...
.A POWERFUL LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL MOVE THROUGH THE CAROLINAS
AND SOUTHERN MIDDLE ATLANTIC THROUGH TONIGHT. BANDS OF HEAVY
SHOWERS PASSING REPEATEDLY OVER THE SAME AREAS WILL INCREASE THE
RISK FOR FLOODING THROUGH EARLY TONIGHT, ESPECIALLY OVER THE
PIEDMONT.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY...
THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* A PORTION OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING
AREAS, ALAMANCE, ANSON, CHATHAM, DAVIDSON, DURHAM, FORSYTH,
FRANKLIN, GRANVILLE, GUILFORD, LEE, MONTGOMERY, MOORE, ORANGE,
PERSON, RANDOLPH, RICHMOND, STANLY, VANCE, WAKE, AND WARREN.
* UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY
* A POWERFUL STORM SYSTEM WILL BRING PERIODS OF HEAVY DOWNPOURS
THROUGH EARLY TONIGHT, ESPECIALLY OVER THE PIEDMONT. STORM
TOTAL RAINFALL OF 2 TO 4 INCHES IS EXPECTED IN THIS AREA, WITH
THE HIGHEST TOTALS LIKELY TO BE IN THE TRIAD REGION.
* RAPID RISES ON CREEKS ARE LIKELY, ALONG WITH FLOODING IN LOW
LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. FLOODING IS ALSO EXPECTED ON
SOME MAIN STEM RIVERS IN THE PIEDMONT. WET PAVEMENT AND
CONSIDERABLE PONDING OF WATER ON ROADS WILL RAISE THE RISK OF
HYDROPLANING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS. MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR
POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING
SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A
* FLOOD WARNING FOR...
ALAMANCE COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA...
FORSYTH COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA...
DAVIDSON COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA...
ORANGE COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA...
RANDOLPH COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA...
GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA...
CHATHAM COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA...
DURHAM COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA...
* UNTIL 745 AM EST FRIDAY.
* AT 750 PM EST, DOPPLER RADAR AND LOCAL OBSERVATIONS INDICATE THAT
3 TO 3.5 INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLED ACROSS THE WARNING AREA. AND
ALTHOUGH LIGHT RAIN WILL GRADUALLY TAPER OFF OVER THE NEXT COUPLE
OF HOURS, THERE HAVE BEEN NUMEROUS REPORTS OF HIGH WATER AND ROAD
CLOSURES. ADDITIONALLY, MANY CREEKS AND STREAMS WILL CONTINUE TO
RISE OVERNIGHT
* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
RALEIGH, GREENSBORO, WINSTON-SALEM, DURHAM, HIGH POINT, CHAPEL
HILL, BURLINGTON, ASHEBORO, LEXINGTON AND GRAHAM.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.
BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE
DANGERS OF FLOODING.
Cars sit in flood waters behind Liberty Landing apartments on Thursday.
Heavy rain flooded homes, backyards and roads Thursday in Forsyth County and throughout Northwest North Carolina as authorities warned residents that more rain would fall in both regions through Friday morning. No injuries were immediately reported.
As of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Duke Energy Corp. reported that 84,218 of its customers in North Carolina lost power as a strong line of storms moved across the state, according to the company's website. The company said that 2,063 of its customers in Forsyth, Guilford, Davie and Surry counties were without electricity.
By 9 p.m., there were about 51,260 Duke Energy customers without power, the company said. Of that number, 843 Duke Energy customers in Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford and Surry counties were still without electricity.
Extensive flooding was reported in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, causing authorities to rescue 20 people from their homes. Flooding also closed roads and bridges in Forsyth, Davidson, Guilford, Yadkin, Stokes, Wilkes, Watauga, Ashe and Surry counties, the N.C. Department of Transportation said.
The Ararat River in Surry County and Watauga River near Sugar Grove community in Watauga County also flooded on Thursday, the weather service said. The Yadkin River at Elkin also ran over its banks.
The Elkin Tribune reported flooding throughout the Surry County town.
Public safety officials in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County were concerned Thursday about additional rainfall that was expected to fall in Forsyth County through Thursday night into Friday morning, said Gary Styers, the Forsyth County fire marshal.
Local officials, the National Weather Service and AAA Carolinas warned people to stay off the roads and not attempt to drive through flooded roads.
"Many roads are flooded with standing water," Styers said. "We experienced a large amount of water at one time."
Tornado touchdowns were reported in the Charlotte areas, but they had not been confirmed Thursday afternoon by the National Weather Service, the governor's office said in a statement. Central North Carolina, including Forsyth County, was under a tornado watch Thursday night.
No tornadoes were reported Thursday in the Triad or Northwest North Carolina.
Gov. Roy Cooper urged state residents to stay informed about the storms.
"Everyone should remain alert to rapidly changing weather conditions and have a way to receive weather alerts from the National Weather Service,” Cooper said.
Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem received 3.61 inches of rain Thursday, said James Danco, a weather service meteorologist in Raleigh.
Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro received 3.14 inches of rain, which set a daily record for Feb. 6, Danco said. The previous record was 2.04 inches of rain on Feb. 6, 1955, he said. Greensboro and Guilford County also had extensive flooding.
The Triad was expected to receive an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain by 8 a.m. Friday, Danco said.
Boone received 2 to 3 inches of rain, and areas east of Boone along the Blue Ridge Mountains got 3.5 inches of rain, said Nick Fillo, a weather service meteorologist in Blacksburg, Va. Mount Airy and other areas in Surry County received 3 to 4 inches of rain.
North Wilkesboro and areas along the U.S. 421 corridor in Wilkes County received 3 to 5 inches of rain, Fillo said. Danbury and King in Stokes County received 4 to 5 inches of rain.
Areas in the northwestern mountainous counties were expected to get an additional 1 inch of rain by 8 a.m. Friday, Fillo said.
Administrators dismissed classes one to three hours early Thursday because of the storms in school districts in Forsyth, Alleghany, Wilkes, Stokes, Davie and Davidson counties as well as in Elkin, Thomasville and Lexington.
The Yadkin and Surry counties 911 call centers reported that several roads in both counties were closed Thursday because they were flooding, the weather service said. Heavy rain flooded several creeks in Yadkin and Surry.
For example, Radar Road near Dobson was closed due to flooding from the Ararat River, the weather service said. Flooding also were reported along Stewarts and Cody creeks as well as Fisher River in Surry County.
"We have gotten a lot of rain," said Mike Sporer, a weather service meteorologist in Blacksburg, Va. "Rivers have responded, and people are seeing a lot of flooding."
In Forsyth County, water flowed over a bridge in the 1700 block of Mizpah Church Road in Tobaccoville and in the 2500 block of Harper Road in Clemmons, said Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
August Vernon, the director of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Emergency Management, said that his agency's Emergency Operations Center was activated Thursday because of the storm and its related flooding.
Heavy rain also backed up storm drainage systems throughout Winston-Salem, said Keith Huff, the city's field operations director.
City crews worked to clear debris from the storm drainage system, consisting of pipes, inlets and open channels, which carries the rainwater to the nearby creeks or streams, Huff said. That water eventually flows to the Yadkin River, he said.
"We have gotten calls about drainage problems in every quadrant of the city," Huff said. "We are taking care of the drainage problems as quickly as we can."
