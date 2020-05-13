A three-judge panel won’t be hearing a convicted Winston-Salem man’s claim of innocence this week because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Merritt Drayton Williams, 62, is serving two life sentences, plus 10 years, in three different homicides. In June 2019, the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission ruled that there was sufficient evidence of factual innocence in one of those homicides — the 1985 death of Blanche Bryson. Bryson, a 65-year-old retiree, was found strangled to death in her Winston-Salem home on Dec. 10, 1985. Her house had been ransacked and a lamp cord was wrapped around her neck. Police found her car less than a mile away.
A hearing in Williams’ case was scheduled to start Monday in Forsyth Superior Court. A panel of three Superior Court judges from outside the county would be considering evidence to determine whether Williams should be exonerated in Bryson’s murder. The hearing was expected to last three days.
That hearing, however, has been postponed. A new date has not officially been set. Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill and Assistant District Attorney Ben White will be arguing that the conviction should be upheld. O’Neill, who is running for N.C. attorney general, has said publicly that the Innocence Commission wasted taxpayer money in investigating Williams’ claims of innocence. Attorney Julie Boyer represents Williams.
N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley has largely ordered most criminal and civil court hearings to be postponed until at least June because of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Beasley chose three judges to hear Williams’ case — Forrest Donald Bridges of Cleveland and Lincoln counties; Carla N. Archie of Mecklenburg County and Keith Gregory of Wake County.
Winston-Salem police never arrested anyone in Bryson’s death until Williams confessed to his role in a number of statements in which he named different accomplices. He never said he killed Bryson but that an accomplice did. Police didn’t arrest anyone else in the case until a year after Williams was convicted in a jury trial. Police arrested Robbin Carmichael on unrelated charges, and Carmichael confessed to his role in the home invasion that led to Bryson’s death.
Carmichael, however, did not mention Williams but said he was with another man, Darren Leak Johnson, who denied involvement when police interviewed him. Johnson was not charged at the time. But last year, investigators with the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission tracked Johnson down to where he lived in South Carolina, seeking a DNA sample. Johnson confessed that he alone strangled Bryson to death and that Williams was not there when the killing happened, according to a transcript of an interview Johnson did with the commission.
Johnson’s DNA matched DNA found on Bryson’s fingernail clippings, the commission said.
Johnson has since been charged with first-degree murder in Bryson’s death. The case is pending in Forsyth District Court, and Johnson is being held in the Forsyth County jail with no bond allowed.
The only physical evidence that police said corroborated Williams’ statements were two strands of hair from one of the toboggans that a hair analyst said could have come from Williams. But hair structure isn’t enough to definitively say that it was Williams’ hair.
Williams told investigators that police took him to the crime scene before he gave any statements about the Bryson case. And he culled what he thought police wanted to hear based on their questions, newspapers articles he had read about the case and what he had heard in the streets.
Forsyth County prosecutors have argued that Williams is still guilty in Bryson’s death. They said Williams made sworn statements in court hearings of his involvement. They also argue that Johnson was high on drugs and possibly did not remember that Williams was present.
In court papers, prosecutors said that Williams named only “The Lieutenant,” as the person who strangled Bryson to death. That contradicts police reports and other court documents in which Williams initially implicated several people as the people who murdered Bryson. Police did not uncover any evidence, such as fingerprints, that connected them to the scene.
