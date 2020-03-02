The likelihood that the coronavirus will reach North Carolina, including the Triad, is relatively high, state and local infectious disease experts caution.
However, they stress the risk to any individual of developing a life-threatening case is minimal.
There are no known cases in North Carolina as of Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Still, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that all Americans should be preparing for the possibility of widespread coronavirus.
As with the flu, individuals with pre-existing health conditions and the elderly are projected to be more susceptible to serious cases of coronavirus.
The vast majority of individuals who come down with the virus, the experts say, will experience about a week of symptoms similar to those of flu.
However, for about 15% of those who contract coronavirus, it could turn into viral pneumonia requiring hospital care.
“The vast majority of us are going to get through this totally unscathed from a health standpoint," Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said last week.
"It might be annoying for (about a week) with fever and a nasty cough, but for any one particular person, it’s not a huge danger.
"You are more at risk for getting the flu right now," Ohl said.
The flu season nears its traditional end of March 31, though cases have lingered in recent years into April and May.
Exposure risks
Medical experts say the arrival of the new coronavirus will come in part from individuals exposed to the virus but who do not show initial symptoms besides a fever and cough.
"The risk is this: We have a brand-new virus in a completely naive population on Earth. We’re all susceptible to it," Christopher Mores, a global health professor at George Washington University, told The Associated Press.
"Everyone is potentially infectable with this virus."
According to the CDC, the global mortality rate for coronavirus is between 1% and 4% — which officials acknowledge is a guesstimate given an overall lack of transparency about fatalities in China where the outbreak began.
"Even with a high transmission rate and the low case fatality rate, that still becomes a massive number of ill and fatal cases," Mores said.
By comparison, the mortality rate for the flu typically is about 0.1%, though still accounting for between 30,000 and 40,000 victims each year in the U.S.
The number of flu-related deaths in North Carolina was at 115 as of Feb. 22, the N.C. Division of Public Health reported Thursday.
At the end of past seasons, North Carolina had 208 deaths in 2018-19; 391 in 2017-18; 218 in 2016-17; 60 in 2015-16; 219 in 2014-15; and 107 in 2013-14.
No March Madness?
Concerns about widespread cases of coronavirus have led to at least one call for unprecedented preventative steps — taking the fans out of March Madness, including the first and second rounds at Greensboro Coliseum on March 20 and March 22.
Though unlikely, that step could apply to the Atlantic Coast Conference's women's tournament, which starts Wednesday and runs through Sunday, and to the men's tournament, which starts March 10 and runs through March 14.
The conference has not made a public statement about coronavirus.
The National College Players Association issued a statement Saturday expressing concern that attending men's and women's NCAA Tournament games could help inadvertently spread coronavirus by bringing it from parts of the country with confirmed exposure cases.
"In regard to the NCAA's March Madness Tournament and other athletic events, there should be a serious discussion about holding competitions without an audience present," the group said. "The NCAA and its colleges must act now, there is no time to waste.
"In the wake of the emerging coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA and its colleges should take precautions to protect college athletes. They should also make public which actions will be taken and when.
"Precautions should include: cancelling all auxiliary events that put players in contact with crowds, such as meet and greets and press events. Athletic programs should also take every possible measure to sanitize buses and airplanes used to transport players."
The NCAA said in a statement that its staff "continues to prepare for all NCAA winter and spring championships, but we are keenly aware of coronavirus and will continue to monitor in coordination with state/local health authorities and the CDC."
Rob Davis, the executive director of the RiverRun International Film Festival - which will run from March 26 to April 5 in Winston-Salem and Greensboro - said that the festival is keeping a close eye on the latest developments. He has been in touch with organizers of other film festivals around the country and all are moving ahead with their current plans at last word. None of the international guests appearing at this year's RiverRun are from areas where outbreaks are currently taking place, he said.
Social distancing
Ohl said that during the flu pandemic of 2009 there were plans in the Triad for what he called "social distancing" if it became necessary to help slow the spread of the flu.
That could include closing schools and encouraging, if not mandating, that employees who are sick work from home if they can. Those steps have been taken related to the coronavirus in several Asian countries, including China, Japan and South Korea.
"There were enough concerns about the swine flu (in 2009) that we had significant absenteeism and some schools had to close," Ohl said. "Pandemics can be disruptive to most areas of our lives.
"Every hospital in North Carolina is making preparation for that kind of scenario, to keep staff healthy as they experience an increase in patients."
Dr. David Priest, chief safety and quality officer for Novant Health Inc., said the system's hospitals "have standard protocols in place to ensure we are prepared to care for patients who may have come into contact with emerging infectious diseases."
"This includes a patient travel history screening and a mask-wearing policy for certain presenting symptoms.
"This is a rapidly evolving situation, and we are working closely with national, state and local health departments to protect our patients and team members," Priest said.
Ohl said that wearing masks tends to be more effective in stopping an infected person from spreading the virus than preventing a healthy person from contracting it.
"Frequent hand washing reduces the chances of contracting coronavirus as it does for contracting for flu," Ohl said.
Ohl agreed with other medical experts in saying a coronavirus vaccine is likely at least 12 months away from being available.
In February, Gov. Roy Cooper created a coronavirus task force to coordinate efforts between DHHS and the N.C. Emergency Management unit.
Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, state health director and chief medical officer for DHHS, said “we are asking North Carolinians to continue to plan ahead for the possibility of the spread of the infection, while the risk for North Carolina is currently low.”
"We are working closely with local health departments, health care providers and others to quickly identify and respond to any potential isolated cases that might occur in the state and prepare North Carolinians to be ready in the event of more widespread, national COVID-19 transmission."
Journal reporter Tim Clodfelter contributed to this story.
