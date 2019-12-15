A Winston-Salem man who was a teenager when police arrested him for fatally shooting a man and leaving his body in the parking lot of a church is challenging his conviction, saying his trial attorney failed to adequately represent him.
In 2006, a Forsyth County jury found Jerome Andrew Dickerson guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Willie M. Johnson. Winston-Salem police discovered Johnson’s body lying in the parking lot of St. Paul’s Apostolic Church on East 25th Street on the morning of July 19, 2003. Forsyth County prosecutors said Dickerson killed Johnson in a case of mistaken identity.
At the time of his arrest, Dickerson was 17. He is now 33 and is currently serving a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
Monday, Dickerson will be in Forsyth Superior Court where Judge David Hall will hold a hearing to consider his appeal based on allegations that his trial attorney, Clark Fischer, did a poor job of representing him. Fischer was in court Friday and was not available for comment. Forsyth County prosecutors are opposed to Dickerson’s appeal. Prosecutors Penn Broyhill and Morgan Reece will urge Hall to uphold the conviction.
In court papers, Beth McNeill, one of Dickerson’s attorneys, argues that Fischer failed to thoroughly investigate evidence that could have more thoroughly damaged the credibility of the state’s main eyewitness, Tyrone Davis. In several statements to police and at trial, Davis said he was with Dickerson as they committed property crimes and that he saw Dickerson shoot Johnson.
But McNeill said in court papers that there’s no indication that Fischer interviewed several witnesses she argues would have cast doubt on Davis’ version of events. The witnesses would have testified that Johnson was already dead at the time Davis said Dickerson shot him.
A photograph of the crime scene at the time Davis claims Dickerson shot Johnson shows that it would have been too dark for Davis to have seen the shooting, McNeill argues in court documents. She also said that Davis was standing more than 200 feet away.
In addition, Davis made statements to police and at trial that the reason why Dickerson is alleged to have shot Johnson was because Dickerson confused Johnson with another man named Joe Martin. Davis told police that Martin had assaulted Dickerson earlier.
But McNeill argues that Joe Martin and Johnson look nothing alike, and that would have been apparent to the jury if Fischer had gotten a picture of Martin and submitted it for evidence in the trial so jurors could see it. Also, Dickerson and Martin knew each other, so it makes no sense that Dickerson would have thought Johnson was Martin, she said.
Stephen Walker, a co-defendant in the case, also talked to police and denied knowing anything about Johnson’s death. Walker did not testify at the trial because he was facing first-degree murder in Johnson’s death and no lawyer would have allowed Walker to testify and risk incriminating himself on the stand, McNeill said in court documents. After Dickerson’s trial, Walker pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and received a sentence of 13 months to 16 months in prison.
Davis was never charged in connection to Johnson’s death, McNeill said.
Walker is willing to testify on behalf of Dickerson now, she said in an amended motion filed Nov. 19. Walker’s testimony, she argued, represents newly-discovered evidence.
In court papers, Forsyth County prosecutors argue that McNeill has not presented sufficient evidence that Fischer failed Dickerson as his attorney. They argue that Fischer did investigate and make efforts to undermine Davis’ credibility at trial. It is not up to a judge to second-guess strategic decisions that a criminal defense attorney may make during a trial, they argue.
They also argue that Dickerson told an acquaintance of his that he had “capped the guy” and that when questioned by police, he said that a gun that police seized was not the murder weapon.
“Only the shooter could have known that the gun investigators found when defendant was arrested was not in fact the gun used to murder the victim,” then-Assistant District Attorney Stuart Brooks wrote in a 2013 response to Dickerson’s appeal. Brooks is now a criminal-defense attorney.
The hearing should last at least a day, and Hall is not likely to issue a decision immediately.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.