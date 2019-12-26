After a year in which he got a new kidney from his dentist, Matthew Errett is ready to try to live a normal life in 2020.
It’s about time. Errett’s on his second kidney and spent much of 2019 battling end-stage kidney failure and looking for a kidney donor.
Both problems were solved when it turned out that Dr. Dan Driscoll, Errett’s dentist, was a compatible donor.
Now some four months after getting his new kidney, Errett said life is good.
“Obviously, when they first put the transplant into my body, it did take me two or three weeks to really recover,” Errett said, sitting in his living room in the Washington Park house he shares with his parents.
“It is better than being on dialysis and going to school at the same time. I’m not in school right now, but I will be in school next semester.”
Errett, who is 25, has had to take time out from college at Winston-Salem State University.
He has dealt with kidney problems and complications from them most of his life.
When he was 16 months old, he and his brother Andrew were among 24 children to be infected with the E. coli bacteria at a local daycare in June 1995. His brother and the other kids got better, but Matthew developed complications that caused his kidneys to shut down.
In 1996, Errett got a new kidney. But despite getting drugs to avoid organ rejection, his immune system attacked the new kidney and forced many hospital visits. Because of a reaction to the anti-rejection drugs, Errett became legally blind.
Since he was just a toddler when he had his first transplant, Errett considers the more recent transplant his first real experience with it. And it won’t be his last, since his new kidney will eventually fail and will have to be replaced.
After his recent transplant surgery, Errett remembers waking up and finding himself hooked up to wires and machines.
“That’s when I realized what they did to me,” he said. “I woke up and felt pain.
“One of the great parts was that the next morning, two nurses got me out of bed to start moving and try to stay as active as possible. The more active you are, the quicker you are to recover and go home.”
Life for Errett will never be completely normal: He has anti-rejection drugs to take for the rest of his life and he has to watch his hydration as well.
“I have to take them morning and evening every single day,” he said. “It is a lot of medications but I have to do it. If I don’t take my medications or stay hydrated, I could possibly lose my transplant or go back on dialysis.”
But it is more than just taking medicine: Errett has to watch who he spends time around, because he must avoid getting sick if at all possible.
And that involves preparations that go beyond the ordinary, he said.
“I try to stay away from as many people as possible who are sick or could potentially be sick,” he said. “I wash my hands and use hand sanitizer when I touch a doorknob. When I go outside I keep my hood up and keep myself aware.”
One good thing about having a new kidney is getting life back on track: Errett says he’s looking forward to acting in a play. And Errett, majoring in interdisciplinary studies, is on track to graduate at the end of next year from WSSU.
Errett has a lot of fun doing imitations.
“Every day, I practice imitating characters off cartoons and movies,” Errett said. “If I had the proper training of how to change my voice further, I could do voice acting.
Errett and his mother, Carmen Caruth, both said they were impressed by how many people came forward during Matthew’s search for a new kidney to volunteer being a donor.
Even after Errett got his new kidney, Caruth said, some people stayed in the donation program because they realized how important it is.
According to the National Kidney Foundation, more than 100,000 people were waiting for a kidney transplant in 2016.
And the irony is that while many organs are donated only because the donor has died, people can give a kidney and carry on with their own lives.
Still, the requirements are strict. Neither of Errett’s parents were able to become donors to their own son because of various factors.
Meanwhile, the giving that led Driscoll to donate a kidney continues to ripple outward. Driscoll said in a telephone message that he has a patient who was lined up to donate a kidney.
“We need more people like the ones who were willing to donate to me to donate to others,” Matthew Errett said.
