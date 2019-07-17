Dangerous heat is expected to begin Friday in Forsyth County and the surrounding Piedmont, according to the National Weather Service.
“Temperatures will certainly be up in the mid-90s and, with the heat index, that’ll push us to 100, perhaps 105 degrees,” said Gail Hartfield, a meteorologist for the weather service in Raleigh.
Winston-Salem residents will see a steady climb in temperatures throughout the end of the week, from 92 degrees on Thursday to 96 on Saturday — not taking into account the heat index.
The heat index, determined based on a formula to factor in humidity, gives a more accurate picture of what the temperature feels like to a human body, Hartfield said.
“When we report the high for the day is 95, that’s the pure air temperature in the shade, irrespective of humidity,” Hartfield said. “When you start bringing humidity into it, it adversely affects the body’s ability to cool itself.”
A heat advisory — which is issued if the heat index is expected to surpass 105 degrees — was in effect in the eastern part of the state until 6 p.m. Wednesday and could be extended.
Though a heat advisory has not been issued yet for the Triad and surrounding counties, Hartfield warned people to be cautious, especially with consecutive days of heat.
The heat puts people at a higher risk for sunstroke and heat exhaustion with prolonged exposure.
Hartfield said people who work outdoors or who are outside should stay hydrated and take a few minutes every hour to go inside and cool off.
“Heat is considered a silent killer,” Hartfield said. “You don’t realize the effects of it until you start feeling a heat illness, which could result in an emergency situation.”
July 7 saw a record high minimum temperature of 73 degrees at Piedmont Triad International Airport, which tied the previous record set in 2012.
While Wednesday hit a steamy 95 degrees, that falls short of the record 101 degrees that residents experienced that day in 1915.
The month of July has been hotter than usual with only three days falling below the 90-degree mark.
The average high for the month of July in this region of the state is typically 90 degrees with a low of 70 degrees.
Next week is expected to be more temperate with a relative cool-down and temperatures possibly dropping below average on Monday and Tuesday, Hartfield said.
Early next week will also see a higher chance for rain or thunderstorms based on the current forecast.
Hartfield said this weekend's heat is not that uncommon, but emphasized precautions be taken.
“Most summers, we have a stretch that’s unusually hot,” Hartfield said. “That just happens to be now.”