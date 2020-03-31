The Housing Authority of Winston-Salem said Tuesday that it has had to reduce some maintenance efforts at several high-rise public housing buildings because of staff shortages.
HAWS officials said they’re also having trouble getting hand-sanitizer refills.
Kelly Church, the vice president of operations for HAWS, said that some maintenance staff are on leave because they are taking care of children. There’s one worker out because that worker had some symptoms consistent with the coronavirus, so that person is out for 14 days while self-monitoring for the virus.
Members of Crystal Towers United, an organization of people who live in Crystal Towers on Sixth Street, took to task the public housing agency earlier this week after Kevin Cheshire, the HAWS chief executive was quoted in the Journal saying that hand sanitizing dispensers had been placed on every floor of the three high-rise public-housing buildings that HAWS owns and operates.
It wasn’t true: Cheshire had planned to have the work done, but it turned out that the dispenser supplier had run out of dispensers and wasn’t able to make the shipment on time.
Church said that the dispensers that did come were delivered to individual locations, and that she wasn’t initially aware they were short.
The sanitizing dispensers have now arrived and will be installed, Church said, but another problem has cropped up in getting the dispenser refills from the supplier.
At Crystal Towers “we have one by the ground floor elevator — it is empty and we are out of refills — one by the main entrance door and one by the office door,” Church said. “Additionally, in response to the stay-at-home order, we are operating with only essential staff and only have one maintenance supervisor between two high-rise towers, Crystal Towers and Sunrise Towers, handling 396 units.”
Church said dispenser refills should be arriving April 7. In addition to simply running out, she said, some residents are filling up personal bottles from the common dispensers.
Ordinary day-to-day maintenance activities have also been reduced because workers were shifted to higher priorities.
“We have shifted staff responsibilities so that maintenance staff can focus on disinfecting common area surfaces” such as door handles and elevator buttons, Church said. While workers are still trying to clean floors and trash chutes, she said, “the frequency has indeed been reduced.”
A resident of Crystal Towers who asked that her name not be used said that residents are concerned that they’re not getting enough information from HAWS about how to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
Church said that HAWS has posted notices in the common areas of the high-rises that remind people to do social distancing, and that emails and flyers were distributed to residents asking them to let HAWS know if they or a caregiver needs food because of movement restrictions.
HAWS is also telling residents to report any new coronavirus diagnosis to property managers so that steps can be taken to protect other residents should the need arise. The survey is being emailed to residents weekly, Church said.
The residents’ group said the lack of sanitizers was particularly concerning:
“We consider this an emergency matter of public health in our building,” they wrote to HAWS officials.
HAWS has closed common rooms at the high-rises and at other public housing locations. In addition to Crystal Towers on Sixth Street and Sunrise Towers on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, HAWS operates the Healy Towers high-rise on Healy Drive.
